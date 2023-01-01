Menu
2017 Honda HR-V

72,062 KM

Details Description

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Toyota

905-420-9000

2017 Honda HR-V

2017 Honda HR-V

EX-L

2017 Honda HR-V

EX-L

Location

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,062KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10160004
  • Stock #: 37363A
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H7XHM107978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 37363A
  • Mileage 72,062 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh trade in one owner| sold safety certified.

Pickering Toyota

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

Toll Free: 1-800-263-4431
