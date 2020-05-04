2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
416-454-0761
+ taxes & licensing
Our PRICE TO SELL FAST !!! Warranty Available .
WE ACCEPT DEBIT,VISA & MASTER CARD.
CLEAN TITLE ONE OWNER ONLY .
**Our Price Includes (Safety) Certification, Emissions Test.Affordable budget. No other Fees.Finance Available: Good credit bad credit no problem.Buy with Confidence.Come in for a test drive . we are open Monday to Saturday from 10 Am to 8:00PM
---------------------
Hakim Auto Sale
2059 Bayly Street pickering , ON
(Church&Bayly) L1V 2P8
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8