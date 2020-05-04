Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Hakim Auto Sales

2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-454-0761

$11,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,998KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4958640
  • Stock #: hu267309
  • VIN: Kmhd84lf1hu267309
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Our PRICE TO SELL FAST !!! Warranty Available .
WE ACCEPT DEBIT,VISA & MASTER CARD.
CLEAN TITLE ONE OWNER ONLY .

**Our Price Includes (Safety) Certification, Emissions Test.Affordable budget. No other Fees.Finance Available: Good credit bad credit no problem.Buy with Confidence.Come in for a test drive . we are open Monday to Saturday from 10 Am to 8:00PM

---------------------

Hakim Auto Sale
2059 Bayly Street pickering , ON
(Church&Bayly) L1V 2P8

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • outside temp display
  • Alarm System/Anti-Theft System
  • DRL

Hakim Auto Sales

Hakim Auto Sales

2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

