2017 Lexus LS

46,475 KM

$59,998

+ tax & licensing
$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Chrysler

416-477-1107

2017 Lexus LS

2017 Lexus LS

460

2017 Lexus LS

460

Location

Pickering Chrysler

920 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B3

416-477-1107

$59,998

+ taxes & licensing

46,475KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7890423
  • Stock #: R21127AA
  • VIN: JTHCL1EF6H5027692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,475 KM

Vehicle Description

The Pickering Chrysler, Pre-Owned Guarantee is that all vehicles sold will be accompanied with the following:- 36 Days of Warranty (with valid safety certificate)- Additional/extended warranty available for purchase- Detailed technician's report- Extensive vehicle clean up- Fresh oil change, filter and fluid top-up- CarFax Report- Financing Available O.A.C.Our pre-owned inventory is priced using a sophisticated software that assess comparable vehicles in the market daily. Mileage, options, accident history and even colour are factored into this algorithm. As vehicles enter and exit the market, our pricing adjusts accordingly. This ensures that you are getting an exceptional deal every time you purchase from us!We have professional appraisers on site using this software and an extensive network of wholesale buyers ensuring we maximize your trade-in value every time you buy! *We do our best to ensure the accuracy of our online advertisements and the information therein, however mistakes happen - we are not responsible for errors or omissions listed within this advertisement. Please verify any and all information with a Pickering Chrysler Sales Representative.**SECONDS FROM THE 401, WE SERVE THE GTA INCLUDING PICKERING, AJAX, WHITBY, OSHAWA, SCARBOROUGH, TORONTO, BOWMANVILLE, NORTH YORK, PETERBOROUGH, OAKVILLE, GEORGETOWN, HAMILTON, MISSISSAUGA, BRAMPTON, OAKVILLE, RICHMOND HILL, NEWMARKET, AURORA AND BEYOND**

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Door auto-latch
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
19 Speakers
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Ventilated Front Seats
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
POWER MOONROOF
Navigation System
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear window blind
DVD-Audio
Seatbelt memory
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Premium Leather Seat Surfaces
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheels: 19' Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger rear w/tilt
Climate Control Front Bucket Seats
Radio: AM/FM In-Dash DVD/CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pickering Chrysler

Pickering Chrysler

920 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B3

416-477-1107

