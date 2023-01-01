Menu
2017 Lexus RX 350

113,479 KM

Details Description

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Toyota

905-420-9000

2017 Lexus RX 350

2017 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4DR SPORTDESIGN

2017 Lexus RX 350

AWD 4DR SPORTDESIGN

Location

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

Logo_AccidentFree

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

113,479KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10108824
  Stock #: 37336A
  VIN: 2T2BZMCAXHC122758

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Red
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 37336A
  Mileage 113,479 KM

Vehicle Description

F Sport package| Lexus RX350. Experience amazing with this beautiful RX350. Sold safety certified

Pickering Toyota

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-XXXX

905-420-9000

Toll Free: 1-800-263-4431
