Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Hakim Auto Sales

416-454-0761

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan NV 2500

2017 Nissan NV 2500

Cargo SV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan NV 2500

Cargo SV

Location

Hakim Auto Sales

2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-454-0761

  1. 5104826
  2. 5104826
  3. 5104826
  4. 5104826
Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 118,956KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5104826
  • Stock #: HK705740
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN8HK705740
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Commercial
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

** Price Includes (Safety) Certification . No other Fees.
Finance Available: Good credit bad credit no problem.
Buy with Confidence.
We are open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 7pm

Add: 2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
  • Steel Wheels
Comfort
  • A/C
Additional Features
  • outside temp display
  • CVT Transmission
  • DRL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hakim Auto Sales

2017 GMC Terrain SLE
 40,029 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic
2014 Subaru Impreza ...
 38,753 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 56,990 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Hakim Auto Sales

Hakim Auto Sales

2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Call Dealer

416-454-XXXX

(click to show)

416-454-0761

Quick Links
Directions Inventory