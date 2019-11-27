Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Rogue

SL Platinum

Location

Hakim Auto Sales

2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-454-0761

  1. 4376421
  2. 4376421
  3. 4376421
  4. 4376421
  5. 4376421
  6. 4376421
  7. 4376421
  8. 4376421
  9. 4376421
  10. 4376421
  11. 4376421
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,931KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4376421
  • Stock #: HC755965
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8HC755965
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • VANITY MIRRORS
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Rear defogger
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Compass
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • 4 Cylinder Engine
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • outside temp display
  • CVT Transmission
  • Alarm System/Anti-Theft System
  • DRL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Hakim Auto Sales

2012 Honda Civic EX/...
 149,990 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Grand Car...
 54,306 KM
$12,499 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic EX
 133,060 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic
Hakim Auto Sales

Hakim Auto Sales

2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

Quick Links
Directions Inventory

Call Dealer

416-454-XXXX

(click to show)

416-454-0761

Send A Message