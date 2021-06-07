Menu
2017 RAM 1500

119,235 KM

Details

$41,998

+ tax & licensing
$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Chrysler

416-477-1107

2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn - SUNROOF/AIR SUSPENSION/COOLED SEATS

2017 RAM 1500

Longhorn - SUNROOF/AIR SUSPENSION/COOLED SEATS

Location

Pickering Chrysler

920 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B3

416-477-1107

$41,998

+ taxes & licensing

119,235KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 7264760
  Stock #: W21047A
  VIN: 1C6RR7PT7HS621216

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,235 KM

Vehicle Description

The 'Pickering Chrysler, Pre-Owned Guarantee' is that all vehicles sold will be accompanied with the following:- 36 Days of Warranty (with valid safety certificate)- Additional/extended warranty available for purchase- Detailed technician's report- Extensive vehicle clean up- Fresh oil change, filter and fluid top-up- CarFax Report- Financing Available O.A.C.Our pre-owned inventory is priced using a sophisticated software that assess comparable vehicles in the market daily. Mileage, options, accident history and even colour are factored into this algorithm. As vehicles enter and exit the market, our pricing adjusts accordingly. This ensures that you are getting an exceptional deal every time you purchase from us!We have professional appraisers on site using this software and an extensive network of wholesale buyers ensuring we maximize your trade-in value every time you buy! *We do our best to ensure the accuracy of our online advertisements and the information therein, however mistakes happen - we are not responsible for errors or omissions listed within this advertisement. Please verify any and all information with a Pickering Chrysler Sales Representative.**SECONDS FROM THE 401, WE SERVE THE GTA INCLUDING PICKERING, AJAX, WHITBY, OSHAWA, SCARBOROUGH, TORONTO, BOWMANVILLE, NORTH YORK, PETERBOROUGH, OAKVILLE, GEORGETOWN, HAMILTON, MISSISSAUGA, BRAMPTON, OAKVILLE, RICHMOND HILL, NEWMARKET, AURORA AND BEYOND**

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Bucket Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Convenience Group
Power 10-Way Memory Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
Navigation System
Rear Step Bumper
Bedliner
Adjustable Pedals
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Power Lumbar Adjust
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Centre Hub
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Pedal memory
Audio memory
Turn signal indicator mirrors
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Front wheel independent suspension
Front heated seats
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
10 Speakers
4-Corner Air Suspension
Quick Order Package 26K Longhorn
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push Start
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage
Wheels: 20' x 9' Aluminum w/Silver Painted Inserts
Front Ventilated Seats
Second-Row Heated Seats
BRIGHT TUBULAR SIDE STEPS
High-Back Seats
Leather Front Vented Bucket Seats w/Etching
Radio: Uconnect 3C Nav w/8.4' Display
Wheels: 20' x 9' Aluminum w/Brown Inserts

Pickering Chrysler

Pickering Chrysler

920 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B3

416-477-1107

