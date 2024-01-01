Menu
<p>Autolab Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle</p><br><p>At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family</p>

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

97,699 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Diesel 4dr Sedan Manual

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Diesel 4dr Sedan Manual

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

905-839-6000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,699KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM5J7202499

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 202499
  • Mileage 97,699 KM

Autolab Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle


At Pickering Auto Lab, we stand out for several compelling reasons. First and foremost, we prioritize the quality and reliability of our vehicles through rigorous maintenance procedures. Every car undergoes an oil change, air and cabin filter replacement, and receives new wiper blades, ensuring peak performance on the road. Moreover, we offer peace of mind with a comprehensive 36-day/5,000km warranty covering all safety-related components. As a local business, we pride ourselves on delivering personalized service, treating every customer like family. Our commitment to transparency means no hidden costs, and all vehicles come with certification for added assurance. Plus, our competitive pricing ensures swift transitions to new homes for our cars. We also offer the option to extend the warranty through Lubrico and provide financing options for added convenience. Access to Carfax reports further enhances transparency and confidence in your purchase decision. At Pickering Auto Lab, we believe in not just selling cars but fostering lasting relationships with our customers. Visit us today to experience the exceptional level of care we offer for your vehicle, and become a valued part of our extended family

Power Mirrors

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Cup Holder

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Entertainment System

Pickering Auto Lab

Pickering Auto Lab

1199 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B5

2018 Chevrolet Cruze