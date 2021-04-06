Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

39,801 KM

Details Description Features

$48,998

+ tax & licensing
$48,998

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Chrysler

416-477-1107

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

Pickering Chrysler

920 Kingston Rd, Pickering, ON L1V 1B3

416-477-1107

$48,998

+ taxes & licensing

39,801KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6938632
  • Stock #: GC21019AA
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEJ9JG249046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # GC21019AA
  • Mileage 39,801 KM

Vehicle Description

The 'Pickering Chrysler, Pre-Owned Guarantee' is that all vehicles sold will be accompanied with the following:- 36 Days of Warranty (with valid safety certificate)- Additional/extended warranty available for purchase- Detailed technician's report- Extensive vehicle clean up- Fresh oil change, filter and fluid top-up- CarFax Report- Financing Available O.A.C.Our pre-owned inventory is priced using a sophisticated software that assess comparable vehicles in the market daily. Mileage, options, accident history and even colour are factored into this algorithm. As vehicles enter and exit the market, our pricing adjusts accordingly. This ensures that you are getting an exceptional deal every time you purchase from us!We have professional appraisers on site using this software and an extensive network of wholesale buyers ensuring we maximize your trade-in value every time you buy! *We do our best to ensure the accuracy of our online advertisements and the information therein, however mistakes happen - we are not responsible for errors or omissions listed within this advertisement. Please verify any and all information with a Pickering Chrysler Sales Representative.**SECONDS FROM THE 401, WE SERVE THE GTA INCLUDING PICKERING, AJAX, WHITBY, OSHAWA, SCARBOROUGH, TORONTO, BOWMANVILLE, NORTH YORK, PETERBOROUGH, OAKVILLE, GEORGETOWN, HAMILTON, MISSISSAUGA, BRAMPTON, OAKVILLE, RICHMOND HILL, NEWMARKET, AURORA AND BEYOND**

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
universal home remote
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats
Power sliding rear window
Rear Window Defroster
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Rear Step Bumper
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Trailering Package
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Garage door transmitter
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear wheelhouse liners
Leather Appointed Seat Trim
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Front Anti-Roll Bar
deep-tinted glass
150 amp alternator
Speed-Sensing Steering
Dual-zone automatic climate control
Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
HD Radio
Chrome Mirror Caps
Front wheel independent suspension
6 Speaker Audio System
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror
Radio: AM/FM 8' Diagonal Colour Touch Screen
Remote Locking Tailgate
Exterior parking camera rear
Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Electric Rear-Window Defogger
SiriusXM
EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls
Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry)
Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink
4.2' Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre
Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats
Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks
Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential
Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up)
Single Slot CD/MP3 Player
Power Windows w/Driver Express Up
110-Volt AC Power Outlet
Chevrolet w/4G LTE
Chrome Cap Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors
OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable
Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps
Chevrolet Connected Access
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
BluetoothÂ® For Phone
LED Taillamps w/Signature

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

