2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$48,998 + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 8 0 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6938632

6938632 Stock #: GC21019AA

GC21019AA VIN: 3GCUKSEJ9JG249046

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Maroon

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GC21019AA

Mileage 39,801 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Exterior Alloy Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display universal home remote Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating MEMORY SEAT HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats Windows Power sliding rear window Rear Window Defroster Trim Chrome bodyside mouldings Additional Features Rear Step Bumper CHROME DOOR HANDLES SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Trailering Package Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror voltmeter rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Emergency communication system Auto-dimming door mirrors Garage door transmitter Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear wheelhouse liners Leather Appointed Seat Trim Remote Vehicle Starter System Front Anti-Roll Bar deep-tinted glass 150 amp alternator Speed-Sensing Steering Dual-zone automatic climate control Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors HD Radio Chrome Mirror Caps Front wheel independent suspension 6 Speaker Audio System Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror Radio: AM/FM 8' Diagonal Colour Touch Screen Remote Locking Tailgate Exterior parking camera rear Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler Electric Rear-Window Defogger SiriusXM EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls Theft Deterrent System (Unauthorized Entry) Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink 4.2' Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre Colour-Keyed Carpeting w/Rubberized Vinyl Floor Mats Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks Heavy-Duty Rear Locking Differential Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up) Single Slot CD/MP3 Player Power Windows w/Driver Express Up 110-Volt AC Power Outlet Chevrolet w/4G LTE Chrome Cap Power-Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors OnStar & Chevrolet Connected Services Capable Thin Profile LED Fog Lamps Chevrolet Connected Access Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3 BluetoothÂ® For Phone LED Taillamps w/Signature

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.