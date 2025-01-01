Menu
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

160,602 KM

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT |LEATHER|BACK-UP CAM|ALL POWER OPTIONS|REMOTE STARTER|

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT |LEATHER|BACK-UP CAM|ALL POWER OPTIONS|REMOTE STARTER|

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-848-4646

$17,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,602KM
VIN 2C4RDGEG8JR242827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # R478
  • Mileage 160,602 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan