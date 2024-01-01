Menu
2018 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Pickering, ON

2018 Hyundai Accent

74,001 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Accent

GL

2018 Hyundai Accent

GL

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-2055

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $895
Sale

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

74,001KM
Used
VIN 3KPC24A30JE031362

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,001 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Star Line Sales and Leasing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

416-264-XXXX

416-264-2055

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Star Line Sales and Leasing

416-264-2055

2018 Hyundai Accent