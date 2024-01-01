2018 Kia Forte

Menu
WELL MAINTAINED & CLEAN CARFAX! BIG SCREEN WITH CARPLAY, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA WITH PARKING AID LINES, HEATED SEATS, CRUISE CONTROL, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS ENTRY, FOG LIGHTS, USB/AUX/12V, ECO & SPORTS MODE, POWER WINDOWS, AC/HEATING, FM/AM/SXM AND MUCH MORE! 

For inquiries, please contact us at 4 1 6 - 8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6 or visit our website at zinkonmotors.com to explore similar vehicles. Our dealership is open six days a week: Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We look forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!

We are excited to become your trusted dealership. Our team is committed to providing you with all the necessary information to make an informed decision. Let us serve you—give us a call at 4 1 6 -8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6.

Please note that Ontario Safety and Certification is available for an additional $595 + HST. Additionally, every vehicle purchase includes a full tank of gas and a complimentary oil change.

We offer financing options starting from the lowest rates available O.A.C., with terms of up to 84 months. Whether youre looking to finance the full amount or a portion, our experienced Finance Specialists are here to secure the best rates from qualified banks. Financing fees may vary, so please consult your sales representative after submitting your finance application.

This vehicle is eligible for an Extended Warranty, providing you with added peace of mind. Please inquire about our warranty packages so we can tailor the best option for your needs. We are here to empower you with the knowledge to make the right choice.

Key Highlights:

We are a top-rated dealership in Ontario—search for us on Google!
We are registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.
We are proud members of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario.
We provide up-to-date, free CARFAX vehicle history reports.
We welcome trade-ins and offer top dollar!

We look forward to serving you! 

Zinkon Motors
B1-2059 Bayly St,
Pickering, ON
L1V 2P8
(416) 848-4646

2018 Kia Forte

131,667 KM

$12,695

+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Forte

LX+ | CLEAN CARPROOF| BIG SCREEN | CARPLAY | HEATED SEATS | ALLOY WHEELS | BACK UP CAM | BLUETOOTH

2018 Kia Forte

LX+ | CLEAN CARPROOF| BIG SCREEN | CARPLAY | HEATED SEATS | ALLOY WHEELS | BACK UP CAM | BLUETOOTH

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-8905

$12,695

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,667KM
VIN 3KPFL4A71JE163835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # R232
  • Mileage 131,667 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Hill Ascent Control
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Electronic Stability Control
Dual impact Airbags
Leather Steering Wheels

Zinkon Motors

Zinkon Motors

B1-2059 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1V 2P8

647-229-XXXX

647-229-8905

$12,695

+ taxes & licensing

Zinkon Motors

647-229-8905

2018 Kia Forte