<p>Check out this sleek 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 Sedan with only 60594 miles on it! Featuring a stylish black interior and exterior, this car comes with convenient Bluetooth connectivity. Perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures. Dont miss out on this great deal!</p> <p>For inquiries, please contact us at 4 1 6 - 8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6 or visit our website at zinkonmotors.com to explore similar vehicles. Our dealership is open six days a week: Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 7 PM, and Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM. We look forward to assisting you with your vehicle shopping needs!</p> <p>We are excited to become your trusted dealership. Our team is committed to providing you with all the necessary information to make an informed decision. Let us serve you—give us a call at 4 1 6 -8 4 8 - 4 6 4 6.</p> <p>Please note that Ontario Safety and Certification is available for an additional $695 + HST.</p> <p>We offer financing options starting from the lowest rates available O.A.C., with terms of up to 84 months. Whether youre looking to finance the full amount or a portion, our experienced Finance Specialists are here to secure the best rates from qualified banks. Financing fees may vary, so please consult your sales representative after submitting your finance application.</p> <p>To submit your finance application, please follow this link: Finance Application.</p> <p>This vehicle is eligible for an Extended Warranty, providing you with added peace of mind. Please inquire about our warranty packages so we can tailor the best option for your needs. We are here to empower you with the knowledge to make the right choice.</p> <p>Key Highlights:</p> <ul> <li>We are a top-rated dealership in Ontario—search for us on Google!</li> <li>We are registered with the Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council.</li> <li>We are proud members of the Used Car Dealers Association of Ontario.</li> <li>We provide up-to-date, free CARFAX vehicle history reports.</li> <li>We welcome trade-ins and offer top dollar!</li> </ul> <p>We look forward to serving you! </p> <p>Zinkon Motors</p> <p>B1-2059 Bayly St,</p> <p>Pickering, ON</p> <p>L1V 2P8</p> <p>(416) 848-4646</p><br><p>ZINKON MOTORS is an OMVIC-certified dealership conveniently situated at 2059 Bayly Street, Pickering, ON, L1V 2P8 near the intersection of Bayly St W and Church St S. We are committed to delivering exceptional service to every customer, ensuring complete transparency regarding all vehicles in our inventory, as well as financing and warranty options. Our mission is to transform your perception of pre-owned car sales. We invite you to visit us weekdays from 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturdays from 10 AM to 6 PM. Meet our dedicated team today!</p>

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags

2018 Mazda MAZDA3