$17,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Pickering Toyota
905-420-9000
2018 Toyota Yaris
2018 Toyota Yaris
LE
Location
Pickering Toyota
557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7
905-420-9000
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
35,063KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10145418
- Stock #: 37370A
- VIN: VNKKTUD32JA100082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 37370A
- Mileage 35,063 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent leased trade in vehicle. Low Mileage sold Certified.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Pickering Toyota
Pickering Toyota
557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7