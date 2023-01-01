Menu
2018 Toyota Yaris

35,063 KM

Details Description

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Toyota

905-420-9000

2018 Toyota Yaris

2018 Toyota Yaris

LE

2018 Toyota Yaris

LE

Location

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

35,063KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10145418
  • Stock #: 37370A
  • VIN: VNKKTUD32JA100082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 37370A
  • Mileage 35,063 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent leased trade in vehicle. Low Mileage sold Certified.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pickering Toyota

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-XXXX

905-420-9000

Toll Free: 1-800-263-4431
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory