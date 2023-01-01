2018 Toyota Yaris

$17,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 5 , 0 6 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10145418

10145418 Stock #: 37370A

37370A VIN: VNKKTUD32JA100082

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 37370A

Mileage 35,063 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.