$21,995+ tax & licensing
2019 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn CVT LE
2019 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn CVT LE
Location
Pickering Toyota
557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7
905-420-9000
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
75,436KM
Used
VIN 2T1BURHE8KC144325
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 47754A
- Mileage 75,436 KM
Vehicle Description
SOLD CERTIFIEDPLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE
Pickering Toyota
557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7
2019 Toyota Corolla