SOLD CERTIFIED PLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE

2020 Mazda CX-9

98,531 KM

Details

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-9

4DR SUV AWD GS-L

2020 Mazda CX-9

4DR SUV AWD GS-L

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

Logo_NoBadges

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
98,531KM
VIN JM3TCBCY6L0411688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 48441A
  • Mileage 98,531 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD CERTIFIED PLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE

Pickering Toyota

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7
905-420-9000

Toll Free: 1-800-263-4431
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Toyota

905-420-9000

2020 Mazda CX-9