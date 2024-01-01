$27,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Mazda CX-9
4DR SUV AWD GS-L
2020 Mazda CX-9
4DR SUV AWD GS-L
Location
Pickering Toyota
557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7
905-420-9000
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,531KM
VIN JM3TCBCY6L0411688
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 48441A
- Mileage 98,531 KM
Vehicle Description
SOLD CERTIFIED PLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE
Pickering Toyota
557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7
2020 Mazda CX-9