Menu
Account
Sign In
SAFETIED

2020 Toyota RAV4

122,496 KM

Details Description

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12663951

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD

Location

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

  1. 12663951
  2. 12663951
  3. 12663951
  4. 12663951
  5. 12663951
  6. 12663951
  7. 12663951
  8. 12663951
  9. 12663951
  10. 12663951
  11. 12663951
  12. 12663951
  13. 12663951
  14. 12663951
  15. 12663951
  16. 12663951
  17. 12663951
  18. 12663951
  19. 12663951
  20. 12663951
  21. 12663951
  22. 12663951
  23. 12663951
  24. 12663951
  25. 12663951
  26. 12663951
Contact Seller
Logo_OneOwner

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
122,496KM
VIN 2T3B1RFV6LC082878

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 58671A
  • Mileage 122,496 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETIED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Pickering Toyota

Used 2021 Mazda CX-5 4DR AWD AUTO GS for sale in Pickering, ON
2021 Mazda CX-5 4DR AWD AUTO GS 37,088 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota Sequoia SR5 TRD Off Road for sale in Pickering, ON
2025 Toyota Sequoia SR5 TRD Off Road 5,695 KM $99,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE for sale in Pickering, ON
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander XLE 22,051 KM $58,500 + tax & lic

Email Pickering Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pickering Toyota

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-420-XXXX

(click to show)

905-420-9000

Alternate Numbers
Toll Free: 1-800-263-4431
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Pickering Toyota

905-420-9000

2020 Toyota RAV4