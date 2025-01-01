Menu
SOLD CERTIFIED PLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE

2021 Toyota RAV4

73,864 KM

Details

$32,995

$32,995 + tax & licensing
2021 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr XLE

12433069

2021 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr XLE

Location

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

$32,995 + taxes & licensing

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,864KM
VIN 2T3R1RFV6MC185928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 58616A
  • Mileage 73,864 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD CERTIFIED PLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE

Pickering Toyota

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7
Toll Free: 1-800-263-4431
$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Toyota

905-420-9000

2021 Toyota RAV4