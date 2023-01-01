Menu
2022 Lexus RX

8,762 KM

Details Description

$67,995

$67,995
$67,995

$67,995

Pickering Toyota

905-420-9000

2022 Lexus RX

2022 Lexus RX

RX 450h

2022 Lexus RX

RX 450h

Location

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

Logo_AccidentFree

$67,995

$67,995

8,762KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9935849
  • Stock #: U7324
  • VIN: 2T2HGMDA8NC082884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # U7324
  • Mileage 8,762 KM

Vehicle Description

LEXUS RX 450H SOLD CERTIFIEDPLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pickering Toyota

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

Toll Free: 1-800-263-4431
