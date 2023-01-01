Menu
2022 Toyota Corolla

13,905 KM

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Pickering Toyota

905-420-9000

4dr Sdn CVT LE

Location

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

13,905KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10410276
  • Stock #: 37524A
  • VIN: 5YFBPMBE3NP377939

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 37524A
  • Mileage 13,905 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD CERTIFIEDPLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pickering Toyota

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

Alternate Numbers
Toll Free: 1-800-263-4431
