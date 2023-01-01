Menu
2022 Toyota RAV4

2,828 KM

Details Description

$55,995

+ tax & licensing
$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Toyota

905-420-9000

2022 Toyota RAV4

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid 4dr Limited

2022 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid 4dr Limited

Location

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

  10335315
  2. 10335315
  3. 10335315
  4. 10335315
  5. 10335315
  6. 10335315
  7. 10335315
  8. 10335315
  9. 10335315
  10. 10335315
  11. 10335315
  12. 10335315
  13. 10335315
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

2,828KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10335315
  • Stock #: 37096A
  • VIN: 2T3DWRFV6NW150222

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 37096A
  • Mileage 2,828 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD CERTIFIEDPLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pickering Toyota

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

Toll Free: 1-800-263-4431
