2022 Toyota RAV4

$55,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 , 8 2 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10335315

10335315 Stock #: 37096A

37096A VIN: 2T3DWRFV6NW150222

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 37096A

Mileage 2,828 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.