2023 Hyundai Elantra

45,343 KM

Details Description

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Pickering Toyota

905-420-9000

Hybrid Luxury DCT

Location

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

45,343KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10145412
  • Stock #: 37369A
  • VIN: KMHLN4AJ4PU042232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Mileage 45,343 KM

Vehicle Description

Hard to find sold Certified Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury Package.

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-XXXX

905-420-9000

Alternate Numbers
Toll Free: 1-800-263-4431
