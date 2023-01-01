$34,995+ tax & licensing
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Elantra
Hybrid Luxury DCT
557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7
45,343KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10145412
- Stock #: 37369A
- VIN: KMHLN4AJ4PU042232
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Mileage 45,343 KM
Vehicle Description
Hard to find sold Certified Hyundai Elantra Hybrid Luxury Package.
557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7