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This 2023 Kia Sportage X-Line AWD offers bold styling, all wheel drive capability, and a comfortable intrior. It features heated seats, touchscreen display, Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto, alloy wheels, roof rails, and advanced safety technology for everyday driving.

2023 Kia Sportage

91,361 KM

Details Description Features

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Kia Sportage

X-Line

Watch This Vehicle
14016756.808322316?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=16244

2023 Kia Sportage

X-Line

Location

Bessada Kia

1675 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1W 2Z1

905-421-9191

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Contact Seller

$24,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
91,361KM
VIN KNDPUCAF4P7108386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,361 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2023 Kia Sportage X-Line AWD offers bold styling, all wheel drive capability, and a comfortable intrior. It features heated seats, touchscreen display, Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto, alloy wheels, roof rails, and advanced safety technology for everyday driving.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Bessada Kia

Bessada Kia

1675 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1W 2Z1
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905-421-XXXX

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905-421-9191

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$24,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Bessada Kia

905-421-9191

2023 Kia Sportage