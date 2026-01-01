$24,888+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
X-Line
2023 Kia Sportage
X-Line
Location
Bessada Kia
1675 Bayly St, Pickering, ON L1W 2Z1
905-421-9191
$24,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Steel Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,361 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2023 Kia Sportage X-Line AWD offers bold styling, all wheel drive capability, and a comfortable intrior. It features heated seats, touchscreen display, Apple Carplay and Andriod Auto, alloy wheels, roof rails, and advanced safety technology for everyday driving.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-421-9191