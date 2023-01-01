Menu
2023 Toyota 4Runner

14,763 KM

Details Description

$75,995

+ tax & licensing
$75,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Toyota

905-420-9000

2023 Toyota 4Runner

2023 Toyota 4Runner

4WD

2023 Toyota 4Runner

4WD

Location

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

14,763KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10108827
  • Stock #: 37313A
  • VIN: JTELU5JR3P6092574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 37313A
  • Mileage 14,763 KM

Vehicle Description

Wait no longer| freshly landed TRD PRO 4Runner. Unique eye catcher! Sold Toyota Re-Certified

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Pickering Toyota

Pickering Toyota

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-XXXX

905-420-9000

Alternate Numbers
Toll Free: 1-800-263-4431
