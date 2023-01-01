$75,995+ tax & licensing
$75,995
+ taxes & licensing
Pickering Toyota
905-420-9000
2023 Toyota 4Runner
2023 Toyota 4Runner
4WD
Location
Pickering Toyota
557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7
905-420-9000
$75,995
+ taxes & licensing
14,763KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10108827
- Stock #: 37313A
- VIN: JTELU5JR3P6092574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 37313A
- Mileage 14,763 KM
Vehicle Description
Wait no longer| freshly landed TRD PRO 4Runner. Unique eye catcher! Sold Toyota Re-Certified
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
