$43,995+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Crown
XLE
Location
Pickering Toyota
557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7
905-420-9000
$43,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
10,877KM
VIN JTDAAAAF6P3009868
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 37444
- Mileage 10,877 KM
More inventory From Pickering Toyota
Email Pickering Toyota
Pickering Toyota
557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7
905-420-9000
Alternate NumbersToll Free: 1-800-263-4431
2023 Toyota Crown