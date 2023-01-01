$60,995+ tax & licensing
$60,995
+ taxes & licensing
Pickering Toyota
905-420-9000
2023 Toyota Tundra
4x4 Double Cab Sr
557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7
3,091KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10145424
- Stock #: 37218
- VIN: 5TFLA5DA2PX094233
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 3,091 KM
Freshly grounded dealer driven 2023 Tundra Double Cab. Sold Toyota Re-Certified
