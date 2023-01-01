Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Toyota Tundra

3,091 KM

Details Description

$60,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$60,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Toyota

905-420-9000

Contact Seller
2023 Toyota Tundra

2023 Toyota Tundra

4x4 Double Cab Sr

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Toyota Tundra

4x4 Double Cab Sr

Location

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

  1. 10145424
  2. 10145424
  3. 10145424
  4. 10145424
  5. 10145424
  6. 10145424
  7. 10145424
  8. 10145424
  9. 10145424
Contact Seller

$60,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
3,091KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10145424
  • Stock #: 37218
  • VIN: 5TFLA5DA2PX094233

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 37218
  • Mileage 3,091 KM

Vehicle Description

Freshly grounded dealer driven 2023 Tundra Double Cab. Sold Toyota Re-Certified

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pickering Toyota

2022 Toyota Corolla L
 15,097 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota Tundra 4...
 3,091 KM
$60,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Yaris LE
 35,063 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Email Pickering Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pickering Toyota

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

Call Dealer

905-420-XXXX

(click to show)

905-420-9000

Alternate Numbers
Toll Free: 1-800-263-4431
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory