SOLD CERTIFIEDPLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE

2023 Toyota Tundra

28 KM

Details Description

$59,995

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Tundra

4x4 Crewmax SR

2023 Toyota Tundra

4x4 Crewmax SR

Location

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

$59,995

+ taxes & licensing

28KM
Used
VIN 5TFLA5DB5RX133571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 37577
  • Mileage 28 KM

Vehicle Description

SOLD CERTIFIEDPLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Pickering Toyota

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-XXXX

905-420-9000

2023 Toyota Tundra