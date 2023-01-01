Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

1,169 KM

Details Description

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Pickering Toyota

905-420-9000

Contact Seller
2023 Volkswagen Jetta

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI 4dr sdn dsg (4dr SDN DSG)

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Volkswagen Jetta

GLI 4dr sdn dsg (4dr SDN DSG)

Location

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

905-420-9000

  1. 9935843
  2. 9935843
  3. 9935843
  4. 9935843
  5. 9935843
  6. 9935843
  7. 9935843
  8. 9935843
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
1,169KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9935843
  • Stock #: 37173A
  • VIN: 3VW2T7BUXPM016039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 37173A
  • Mileage 1,169 KM

Vehicle Description

VW JETTA GLI-DSGSOLD CERTIFIEDPLUS HST AND LICENSING FEE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pickering Toyota

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 59,837 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 173,560 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Leaf 4dr...
 38,816 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Email Pickering Toyota

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Pickering Toyota

Pickering Toyota

557 Kingston Road, Pickering, ON L1V 3N7

Call Dealer

905-420-XXXX

(click to show)

905-420-9000

Alternate Numbers
Toll Free: 1-800-263-4431
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory