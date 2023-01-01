2023 Volkswagen Jetta

$41,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 , 1 6 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 9935843

9935843 Stock #: 37173A

37173A VIN: 3VW2T7BUXPM016039

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alpine White

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 37173A

Mileage 1,169 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.