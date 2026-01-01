Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2003 PONTIAC VIBE - RED, RUNS WELL, A/C BLOWS COLD.  A SOLID CAR OVERALL.  BEING SOLD AS-IS WITH NO WARRANTY.</p>

2003 Pontiac Vibe

192,277 KM

Details Description Features

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2003 Pontiac Vibe

4DR WGN AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14232167.815724221?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25748.551&bid=25748

2003 Pontiac Vibe

4DR WGN AWD

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

  1. 1780755388
  2. 1780755388
  3. 1780755388
  4. 1780755388
  5. 1780755388
  6. 1780755388
  7. 1780755388
  8. 1780755388
  9. 1780755388
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$2,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
192,277KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5Y2SM64883Z457123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,277 KM

Vehicle Description

2003 PONTIAC VIBE - RED, RUNS WELL, A/C BLOWS COLD.  A SOLID CAR OVERALL.  BEING SOLD AS-IS WITH NO WARRANTY.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Equalizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rick's Auto Sales

Used 2016 RAM 3500 4WD Crew Cab 169
2016 RAM 3500 4WD Crew Cab 169" SLT 140,337 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE for sale in Port Colborne, ON
2016 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SE 150,501 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Cpe 1LT for sale in Port Colborne, ON
2018 Chevrolet Camaro 2dr Cpe 1LT 117,469 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email Rick's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-835-XXXX

(click to show)

905-835-5005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2003 Pontiac Vibe