$2,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2003 Pontiac Vibe
4DR WGN AWD
2003 Pontiac Vibe
4DR WGN AWD
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$2,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
192,277KM
As Is Condition
VIN 5Y2SM64883Z457123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,277 KM
Vehicle Description
2003 PONTIAC VIBE - RED, RUNS WELL, A/C BLOWS COLD. A SOLID CAR OVERALL. BEING SOLD AS-IS WITH NO WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Exterior
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Equalizer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
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905-835-XXXX(click to show)
$2,900
+ taxes & licensing>
Rick's Auto Sales
905-835-5005
2003 Pontiac Vibe