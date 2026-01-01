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<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV thats perfect for everything from city commutes to weekend adventures? Come down to Ricks Auto Sales and check out this sleek, black 2014 Honda CR-V 2WD 5dr. With its classic SUV styling and comfortable grey interior, this Honda CR-V is ready to be your trusted companion on the road.</p><p>This 2014 CR-V boasts a fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, offering a great balance of performance and economy. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it an excellent choice for families, individuals, or anyone who needs a practical yet stylish vehicle. With 109,920 kilometers on the odometer, this CR-V has plenty of life left to explore all that Canada has to offer.</p><p>Here are a lot of features that make this 2014 Honda CR-V stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Legendary Honda Reliability:</strong> Known for their durability and longevity, Honda vehicles are a smart investment, offering peace of mind for years to come.</li><li><strong>Versatile SUV Space:</strong> The flexible cargo area and comfortable seating make it ideal for hauling groceries, sports equipment, or even fitting in a weekend getaways worth of luggage.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 2.4L Engine:</strong> Enjoy impressive mileage without sacrificing the power you need for everyday driving and highway cruising.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience effortless driving with the seamless gear changes of its automatic transmission, perfect for navigating city traffic or enjoying a relaxed road trip.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with the timeless and sophisticated black paint, making this CR-V look sharp wherever you go.</li><li style=font-weight: bold;><strong>CLEAN CARFAX</strong></li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family: system-ui; mso-hansi-font-family: system-ui; color: #080809; mso-char-type: symbol-ext; mso-symbol-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💥</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Why pay more?<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees! </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span></strong></p>

2014 Honda CR-V

109,920 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda CR-V

2WD 5DR

Watch This Vehicle
14290934.818002643?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25748.551&bid=25748

2014 Honda CR-V

2WD 5DR

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
109,920KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM3H34EH001853

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-080
  • Mileage 109,920 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV that's perfect for everything from city commutes to weekend adventures? Come down to Rick's Auto Sales and check out this sleek, black 2014 Honda CR-V 2WD 5dr. With its classic SUV styling and comfortable grey interior, this Honda CR-V is ready to be your trusted companion on the road.

This 2014 CR-V boasts a fuel-efficient 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, offering a great balance of performance and economy. The spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it an excellent choice for families, individuals, or anyone who needs a practical yet stylish vehicle. With 109,920 kilometers on the odometer, this CR-V has plenty of life left to explore all that Canada has to offer.

Here are a lot of features that make this 2014 Honda CR-V stand out:

  • Legendary Honda Reliability: Known for their durability and longevity, Honda vehicles are a smart investment, offering peace of mind for years to come.
  • Versatile SUV Space: The flexible cargo area and comfortable seating make it ideal for hauling groceries, sports equipment, or even fitting in a weekend getaway's worth of luggage.
  • Fuel-Efficient 2.4L Engine: Enjoy impressive mileage without sacrificing the power you need for everyday driving and highway cruising.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Experience effortless driving with the seamless gear changes of its automatic transmission, perfect for navigating city traffic or enjoying a relaxed road trip.
  • Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with the timeless and sophisticated black paint, making this CR-V look sharp wherever you go.
  • CLEAN CARFAX

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

💥Why pay more?  At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.  Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!

 

 We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.

 

Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!

Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
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905-835-5005

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$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2014 Honda CR-V