$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
comfortline
2014 Volkswagen Jetta
comfortline
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
Certified
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,841 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Rick's Auto Sales has just the vehicle for you! Feast your eyes on this sleek, black 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline. This four-door sedan is the perfect combination of practicality and style, ready to elevate your daily commute or weekend adventures. With its classic black exterior and matching black interior, this Jetta offers a timeless aesthetic that is sure to turn heads. This Jetta Comfortline has only 67,841km on the odometer!
This Jetta Comfortline is equipped with a fuel-efficient diesel engine and automatic transmission, this Jetta offers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the front-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling.
Here are a few of the features that make this Jetta really shine:
- Fuel-sipping Diesel Engine: Experience exceptional fuel economy and fewer stops at the pump.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with seamless gear changes.
- Sleek Black Exterior: Make a statement with the car's bold and timeless design.
- Comfortable Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride in the Jetta's well-appointed cabin.
- Low Mileage: With only 67,841km, this Jetta has plenty of life left to offer.
Visit Rick's Auto Sales today to see this beauty in person!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
This vehicle is offered at Rick’s Auto Sales, your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and operated Automotive Centre for nearly 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service, and Honesty and Integrity is our motto.
** ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST, LIC, OMVIC & $199 ADMIN FEE** We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and corrosion-free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
We service the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Rick's Auto Sales
Email Rick's Auto Sales
Rick's Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-835-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-835-5005