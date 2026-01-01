Menu
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Ricks Auto Sales has just the vehicle for you! Feast your eyes on this sleek, black 2014 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline. This four-door sedan is the perfect combination of practicality and style, ready to elevate your daily commute or weekend adventures. With its classic black exterior and matching black interior, this Jetta offers a timeless aesthetic that is sure to turn heads. This Jetta Comfortline has only 67,841km on the odometer!

This Jetta Comfortline is equipped with a fuel-efficient diesel engine and automatic transmission, this Jetta offers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience. Whether youre navigating city streets or cruising on the highway, the front-wheel-drive system ensures confident handling.

Here are a few of the features that make this Jetta really shine:

Fuel-sipping Diesel Engine: Experience exceptional fuel economy and fewer stops at the pump.
Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with seamless gear changes.
Sleek Black Exterior: Make a statement with the cars bold and timeless design.
Comfortable Interior: Relax and enjoy the ride in the Jettas well-appointed cabin.
Low Mileage: With only 67,841km, this Jetta has plenty of life left to offer.

Visit Ricks Auto Sales today to see this beauty in person!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

 

This vehicle is offered at Rick's Auto Sales, your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and operated Automotive Centre for nearly 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service, and Honesty and Integrity is our motto.

** ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST, LIC, OMVIC & $199 ADMIN FEE** We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and corrosion-free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

We service the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won't be disappointed!

Rick's Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
67,841KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWDL7AJ4EM260511

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 67,841 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

