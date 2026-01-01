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<p>Looking for a reliable and economical sedan thats perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures? This 2015 Toyota Corolla LE at Ricks Auto Sales is an excellent choice. Dressed in a sleek silver exterior with a comfortable grey interior, this Corolla has been meticulously maintained and is ready for its next owner. Its compact sedan body style makes it easy to navigate city streets and find parking, while the spacious interior offers comfortable seating for you and your passengers.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable Transmission (CVT) and Front-Wheel Drive, ensuring a responsive and economical driving experience. With 130,373 kilometers on the odometer, this Corolla has plenty of life left to offer, embodying Toyotas legendary reputation for durability and longevity. Whether youre a student heading to class, a busy parent on the go, or simply seeking a dependable vehicle for everyday life, this 2015 Toyota Corolla LE is a smart and practical option.</p><p>Here are 5 features that truly make this Corolla LE sizzle:</p><ul><li><strong>Legendary Toyota Reliability:</strong> Known worldwide for their exceptional durability, you can have peace of mind knowing youre driving a vehicle built to last.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 1.8L Engine:</strong> Maximize your savings at the pump with this efficient powertrain, making every drive more economical.</li><li><strong>Smooth and Responsive CVT Transmission:</strong> Experience seamless gear changes and an optimized driving feel with the Continuously Variable Transmission.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Grey Interior:</strong> Relax and enjoy your journeys in a well-appointed and inviting cabin designed for everyday comfort.</li><li><strong>Sleek Silver Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with the timeless and sophisticated silver finish, a classic choice that always looks sharp.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family: system-ui; mso-hansi-font-family: system-ui; color: #080809; mso-char-type: symbol-ext; mso-symbol-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💥</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Why pay more?<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees! </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span></strong></p>

2015 Toyota Corolla

130,373 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle
14068611.810089322?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25748.551&bid=25748

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
130,373KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE4FC314623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-071
  • Mileage 130,373 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and economical sedan that's perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures? This 2015 Toyota Corolla LE at Rick's Auto Sales is an excellent choice. Dressed in a sleek silver exterior with a comfortable grey interior, this Corolla has been meticulously maintained and is ready for its next owner. Its compact sedan body style makes it easy to navigate city streets and find parking, while the spacious interior offers comfortable seating for you and your passengers.

Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable Transmission (CVT) and Front-Wheel Drive, ensuring a responsive and economical driving experience. With 130,373 kilometers on the odometer, this Corolla has plenty of life left to offer, embodying Toyota's legendary reputation for durability and longevity. Whether you're a student heading to class, a busy parent on the go, or simply seeking a dependable vehicle for everyday life, this 2015 Toyota Corolla LE is a smart and practical option.

Here are 5 features that truly make this Corolla LE sizzle:

  • Legendary Toyota Reliability: Known worldwide for their exceptional durability, you can have peace of mind knowing you're driving a vehicle built to last.
  • Fuel-Efficient 1.8L Engine: Maximize your savings at the pump with this efficient powertrain, making every drive more economical.
  • Smooth and Responsive CVT Transmission: Experience seamless gear changes and an optimized driving feel with the Continuously Variable Transmission.
  • Comfortable Grey Interior: Relax and enjoy your journeys in a well-appointed and inviting cabin designed for everyday comfort.
  • Sleek Silver Exterior: Turn heads with the timeless and sophisticated silver finish, a classic choice that always looks sharp.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

💥Why pay more?  At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.  Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!

 

 We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.

 

Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!

Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
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905-835-XXXX

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905-835-5005

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$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2015 Toyota Corolla