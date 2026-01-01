$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
LE
2015 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-071
- Mileage 130,373 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and economical sedan that's perfect for your daily commute or weekend adventures? This 2015 Toyota Corolla LE at Rick's Auto Sales is an excellent choice. Dressed in a sleek silver exterior with a comfortable grey interior, this Corolla has been meticulously maintained and is ready for its next owner. Its compact sedan body style makes it easy to navigate city streets and find parking, while the spacious interior offers comfortable seating for you and your passengers.
Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable Transmission (CVT) and Front-Wheel Drive, ensuring a responsive and economical driving experience. With 130,373 kilometers on the odometer, this Corolla has plenty of life left to offer, embodying Toyota's legendary reputation for durability and longevity. Whether you're a student heading to class, a busy parent on the go, or simply seeking a dependable vehicle for everyday life, this 2015 Toyota Corolla LE is a smart and practical option.
Here are 5 features that truly make this Corolla LE sizzle:
- Legendary Toyota Reliability: Known worldwide for their exceptional durability, you can have peace of mind knowing you're driving a vehicle built to last.
- Fuel-Efficient 1.8L Engine: Maximize your savings at the pump with this efficient powertrain, making every drive more economical.
- Smooth and Responsive CVT Transmission: Experience seamless gear changes and an optimized driving feel with the Continuously Variable Transmission.
- Comfortable Grey Interior: Relax and enjoy your journeys in a well-appointed and inviting cabin designed for everyday comfort.
- Sleek Silver Exterior: Turn heads with the timeless and sophisticated silver finish, a classic choice that always looks sharp.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
💥Why pay more? At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE. Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!
We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.
Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
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