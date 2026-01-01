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<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish pre-owned vehicle thats perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Ricks Auto Sales is excited to present this 2015 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline, a fantastic choice for those seeking a blend of practicality and refined driving. Finished in a sharp blue exterior and complemented by a sleek black interior, this Golf exudes a timeless appeal thats sure to turn heads. Under the hood, youll find a spirited yet efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. With only 164,997 kilometers on the odometer, this Golf has plenty of adventures left to offer.</p><p>This Volkswagen Golf Comfortline is more than just a mode of transportation; its a well-equipped hatchback designed to make your daily drives more comfortable and convenient. The 4-door sedan body style offers easy access for passengers and cargo, making it versatile for everything from grocery runs to weekend getaways. Its front-wheel-drive system provides confident handling in various weather conditions, a crucial aspect for any Canadian driver.</p><p>Here are 5 sizzling features that make this 2015 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline a stand-out at Ricks Auto Sales:</p><ul><li><strong>Spirited 1.8L Turbocharged Engine:</strong> Experience a dynamic blend of power and fuel efficiency, making every drive engaging.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless gear changes and a refined driving experience, perfect for city commutes and highway cruising.</li><li><strong>Comfortline Trim Excellence:</strong> Benefit from enhanced interior comfort and convenience features that elevate your daily drive.</li><li><strong>Versatile 4-Door Hatchback Design:</strong> Maximize practicality with easy access to both passenger seating and ample cargo space for all your needs.</li><li><strong>All-Weather Ready Front-Wheel Drive:</strong> Tackle Canadian roads with confidence, thanks to a drivetrain engineered for stability and control.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family: system-ui; mso-hansi-font-family: system-ui; color: #080809; mso-char-type: symbol-ext; mso-symbol-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💥</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Why pay more?<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees! </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span></strong></p>

2015 Volkswagen Golf

164,997 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle
14290931.818002508?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25748.551&bid=25748

2015 Volkswagen Golf

COMFORTLINE

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
164,997KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VW217AU8FM089593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-085
  • Mileage 164,997 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish pre-owned vehicle that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Rick's Auto Sales is excited to present this 2015 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline, a fantastic choice for those seeking a blend of practicality and refined driving. Finished in a sharp blue exterior and complemented by a sleek black interior, this Golf exudes a timeless appeal that's sure to turn heads. Under the hood, you'll find a spirited yet efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. With only 164,997 kilometers on the odometer, this Golf has plenty of adventures left to offer.

This Volkswagen Golf Comfortline is more than just a mode of transportation; it's a well-equipped hatchback designed to make your daily drives more comfortable and convenient. The 4-door sedan body style offers easy access for passengers and cargo, making it versatile for everything from grocery runs to weekend getaways. Its front-wheel-drive system provides confident handling in various weather conditions, a crucial aspect for any Canadian driver.

Here are 5 sizzling features that make this 2015 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline a stand-out at Rick's Auto Sales:

  • Spirited 1.8L Turbocharged Engine: Experience a dynamic blend of power and fuel efficiency, making every drive engaging.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless gear changes and a refined driving experience, perfect for city commutes and highway cruising.
  • Comfortline Trim Excellence: Benefit from enhanced interior comfort and convenience features that elevate your daily drive.
  • Versatile 4-Door Hatchback Design: Maximize practicality with easy access to both passenger seating and ample cargo space for all your needs.
  • All-Weather Ready Front-Wheel Drive: Tackle Canadian roads with confidence, thanks to a drivetrain engineered for stability and control.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

💥Why pay more?  At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.  Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!

 

 We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.

 

Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!

Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
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905-835-XXXX

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905-835-5005

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$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2015 Volkswagen Golf