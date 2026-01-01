$13,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Golf
COMFORTLINE
2015 Volkswagen Golf
COMFORTLINE
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
Certified
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-085
- Mileage 164,997 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish pre-owned vehicle that's perfect for navigating Canadian roads? Rick's Auto Sales is excited to present this 2015 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline, a fantastic choice for those seeking a blend of practicality and refined driving. Finished in a sharp blue exterior and complemented by a sleek black interior, this Golf exudes a timeless appeal that's sure to turn heads. Under the hood, you'll find a spirited yet efficient 1.8L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, delivering a responsive and enjoyable driving experience. With only 164,997 kilometers on the odometer, this Golf has plenty of adventures left to offer.
This Volkswagen Golf Comfortline is more than just a mode of transportation; it's a well-equipped hatchback designed to make your daily drives more comfortable and convenient. The 4-door sedan body style offers easy access for passengers and cargo, making it versatile for everything from grocery runs to weekend getaways. Its front-wheel-drive system provides confident handling in various weather conditions, a crucial aspect for any Canadian driver.
Here are 5 sizzling features that make this 2015 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline a stand-out at Rick's Auto Sales:
- Spirited 1.8L Turbocharged Engine: Experience a dynamic blend of power and fuel efficiency, making every drive engaging.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless gear changes and a refined driving experience, perfect for city commutes and highway cruising.
- Comfortline Trim Excellence: Benefit from enhanced interior comfort and convenience features that elevate your daily drive.
- Versatile 4-Door Hatchback Design: Maximize practicality with easy access to both passenger seating and ample cargo space for all your needs.
- All-Weather Ready Front-Wheel Drive: Tackle Canadian roads with confidence, thanks to a drivetrain engineered for stability and control.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
💥Why pay more? At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE. Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!
We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.
Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
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