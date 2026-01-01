$17,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Buick Envision
AWD 4dr Premium I
2016 Buick Envision
AWD 4dr Premium I
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
Certified
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-075
- Mileage 87,005 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of comfort, capability, and sophistication with this stunning white 2016 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Premium I, now available at Rick's Auto Sales. This exceptional SUV boasts a sleek exterior that complements its refined black interior, creating an elegant driving experience. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and All-Wheel Drive, ensuring confident handling and a smooth ride no matter the road conditions. With 87,005 kilometers on the odometer, this Envision is ready for its next adventure.
Step inside this Buick Envision and you'll be greeted by a cabin designed for your ultimate comfort and convenience. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes, family road trips, and everything in between. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring scenic routes, this Envision delivers a premium driving experience that Buick is renowned for.
Here are 5 features of this 2016 Buick Envision that truly stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any weather or road condition with confidence thanks to the advanced All-Wheel Drive system.
- Premium I Trim: Experience elevated luxury and advanced technology that enhances every journey.
- Spacious SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy versatile cargo space and comfortable seating for all your passengers.
- Responsive 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine: Benefit from a great balance of power and fuel efficiency for your daily driving needs.
- Sleek White Exterior with Black Interior: Make a sophisticated statement with a timeless colour combination that exudes elegance.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
💥Why pay more? At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE. Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!
We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.
Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
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