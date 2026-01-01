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<p>Discover the perfect blend of comfort, capability, and sophistication with this stunning white 2016 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Premium I, now available at Ricks Auto Sales. This exceptional SUV boasts a sleek exterior that complements its refined black interior, creating an elegant driving experience. Under the hood, youll find a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and All-Wheel Drive, ensuring confident handling and a smooth ride no matter the road conditions. With 87,005 kilometers on the odometer, this Envision is ready for its next adventure.</p><p>Step inside this Buick Envision and youll be greeted by a cabin designed for your ultimate comfort and convenience. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes, family road trips, and everything in between. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring scenic routes, this Envision delivers a premium driving experience that Buick is renowned for.</p><p>Here are 5 features of this 2016 Buick Envision that truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer any weather or road condition with confidence thanks to the advanced All-Wheel Drive system.</li><li><strong>Premium I Trim:</strong> Experience elevated luxury and advanced technology that enhances every journey.</li><li><strong>Spacious SUV/Crossover Body Style:</strong> Enjoy versatile cargo space and comfortable seating for all your passengers.</li><li><strong>Responsive 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Benefit from a great balance of power and fuel efficiency for your daily driving needs.</li><li><strong>Sleek White Exterior with Black Interior:</strong> Make a sophisticated statement with a timeless colour combination that exudes elegance.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family: system-ui; mso-hansi-font-family: system-ui; color: #080809; mso-char-type: symbol-ext; mso-symbol-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💥</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Why pay more?<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees! </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span></strong></p>

2016 Buick Envision

87,005 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Buick Envision

AWD 4dr Premium I

Watch This Vehicle
14109142.811563766?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25748.551&bid=25748

2016 Buick Envision

AWD 4dr Premium I

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
87,005KM
Excellent Condition
VIN LRBFXESX8GD165163

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-075
  • Mileage 87,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of comfort, capability, and sophistication with this stunning white 2016 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Premium I, now available at Rick's Auto Sales. This exceptional SUV boasts a sleek exterior that complements its refined black interior, creating an elegant driving experience. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and All-Wheel Drive, ensuring confident handling and a smooth ride no matter the road conditions. With 87,005 kilometers on the odometer, this Envision is ready for its next adventure.

Step inside this Buick Envision and you'll be greeted by a cabin designed for your ultimate comfort and convenience. The spacious interior offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for daily commutes, family road trips, and everything in between. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring scenic routes, this Envision delivers a premium driving experience that Buick is renowned for.

Here are 5 features of this 2016 Buick Envision that truly stand out:

  • All-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any weather or road condition with confidence thanks to the advanced All-Wheel Drive system.
  • Premium I Trim: Experience elevated luxury and advanced technology that enhances every journey.
  • Spacious SUV/Crossover Body Style: Enjoy versatile cargo space and comfortable seating for all your passengers.
  • Responsive 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine: Benefit from a great balance of power and fuel efficiency for your daily driving needs.
  • Sleek White Exterior with Black Interior: Make a sophisticated statement with a timeless colour combination that exudes elegance.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

💥Why pay more?  At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.  Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!

 

 We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.

 

Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!

Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
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905-835-XXXX

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905-835-5005

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$17,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2016 Buick Envision