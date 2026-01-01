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<p>Get ready to conquer any terrain with this rugged and stylish 2016 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Sahara, ready for adventure at Ricks Auto Sales! Dressed in a sleek silver exterior that gleams under the sun, this iconic SUV is built for those who crave freedom and capability. Step inside to a comfortable black interior, offering a perfect contrast and a durable, easy-to-clean space for all your expeditions, whether its navigating city streets or tackling off-road trails.</p><p>Under the hood, a robust 3.6L 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission delivers reliable power and smooth performance. This Wrangler is equipped with a true 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you have the traction and control needed for whatever the Canadian landscape throws your way. With 184,020km on the odometer, this Jeep has been well-loved and is eager for its next chapter of exploration.</p><p>This 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara isnt just a vehicle; its an invitation to adventure. Its the perfect companion for weekend getaways, camping trips, or simply enjoying the drive with the top down. At Ricks Auto Sales, we know that the right vehicle can open up a world of possibilities, and this Wrangler is certainly one of them.</p><p>Here are 5 sizzling features that make this 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Legendary 4-Wheel Drive Capability:</strong> Conquer any trail, from muddy backroads to snowy mountain passes, with the confidence that comes from Jeeps renowned 4x4 system.</li><li><strong>Iconic Sahara Trim:</strong> Experience the perfect blend of ruggedness and refinement with the Sahara trim, offering enhanced styling and comfort features for an elevated driving experience.</li><li><strong>Versatile 4-Door Design:</strong> Enjoy ample passenger space and easy access for all your friends and gear, making it ideal for both daily commutes and epic road trips.</li><li><strong>Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine:</strong> Unleash responsive power and smooth acceleration thats ready for anything, from highway cruising to off-road climbs.</li><li><strong>Built for Adventure:</strong> This Wrangler is more than just an SUV; its a lifestyle. Imagine the freedom of exploring the great outdoors and the thrill of the open road.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family: system-ui; mso-hansi-font-family: system-ui; color: #080809; mso-char-type: symbol-ext; mso-symbol-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💥</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Why pay more?<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees! </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span></strong></p>

2016 Jeep Wrangler

184,020 KM

Details Description Features

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4DR SAHARA

Watch This Vehicle
14094111.811059885?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25748.551&bid=25748

2016 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4DR SAHARA

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
184,020KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG0GL177476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-027-1
  • Mileage 184,020 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready to conquer any terrain with this rugged and stylish 2016 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Sahara, ready for adventure at Rick's Auto Sales! Dressed in a sleek silver exterior that gleams under the sun, this iconic SUV is built for those who crave freedom and capability. Step inside to a comfortable black interior, offering a perfect contrast and a durable, easy-to-clean space for all your expeditions, whether it's navigating city streets or tackling off-road trails.

Under the hood, a robust 3.6L 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission delivers reliable power and smooth performance. This Wrangler is equipped with a true 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you have the traction and control needed for whatever the Canadian landscape throws your way. With 184,020km on the odometer, this Jeep has been well-loved and is eager for its next chapter of exploration.

This 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara isn't just a vehicle; it's an invitation to adventure. It's the perfect companion for weekend getaways, camping trips, or simply enjoying the drive with the top down. At Rick's Auto Sales, we know that the right vehicle can open up a world of possibilities, and this Wrangler is certainly one of them.

Here are 5 sizzling features that make this 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara stand out:

  • Legendary 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any trail, from muddy backroads to snowy mountain passes, with the confidence that comes from Jeep's renowned 4x4 system.
  • Iconic Sahara Trim: Experience the perfect blend of ruggedness and refinement with the Sahara trim, offering enhanced styling and comfort features for an elevated driving experience.
  • Versatile 4-Door Design: Enjoy ample passenger space and easy access for all your friends and gear, making it ideal for both daily commutes and epic road trips.
  • Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine: Unleash responsive power and smooth acceleration that's ready for anything, from highway cruising to off-road climbs.
  • Built for Adventure: This Wrangler is more than just an SUV; it's a lifestyle. Imagine the freedom of exploring the great outdoors and the thrill of the open road.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

💥Why pay more?  At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.  Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!

 

 We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.

 

Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!

Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Navigation System
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
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$19,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2016 Jeep Wrangler