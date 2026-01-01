$19,495+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 4DR SAHARA
2016 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 4DR SAHARA
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
Certified
$19,495
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-027-1
- Mileage 184,020 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to conquer any terrain with this rugged and stylish 2016 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 4dr Sahara, ready for adventure at Rick's Auto Sales! Dressed in a sleek silver exterior that gleams under the sun, this iconic SUV is built for those who crave freedom and capability. Step inside to a comfortable black interior, offering a perfect contrast and a durable, easy-to-clean space for all your expeditions, whether it's navigating city streets or tackling off-road trails.
Under the hood, a robust 3.6L 6-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission delivers reliable power and smooth performance. This Wrangler is equipped with a true 4-wheel drive system, ensuring you have the traction and control needed for whatever the Canadian landscape throws your way. With 184,020km on the odometer, this Jeep has been well-loved and is eager for its next chapter of exploration.
This 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara isn't just a vehicle; it's an invitation to adventure. It's the perfect companion for weekend getaways, camping trips, or simply enjoying the drive with the top down. At Rick's Auto Sales, we know that the right vehicle can open up a world of possibilities, and this Wrangler is certainly one of them.
Here are 5 sizzling features that make this 2016 Jeep Wrangler Sahara stand out:
- Legendary 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any trail, from muddy backroads to snowy mountain passes, with the confidence that comes from Jeep's renowned 4x4 system.
- Iconic Sahara Trim: Experience the perfect blend of ruggedness and refinement with the Sahara trim, offering enhanced styling and comfort features for an elevated driving experience.
- Versatile 4-Door Design: Enjoy ample passenger space and easy access for all your friends and gear, making it ideal for both daily commutes and epic road trips.
- Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine: Unleash responsive power and smooth acceleration that's ready for anything, from highway cruising to off-road climbs.
- Built for Adventure: This Wrangler is more than just an SUV; it's a lifestyle. Imagine the freedom of exploring the great outdoors and the thrill of the open road.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
💥Why pay more? At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE. Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!
We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.
Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
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