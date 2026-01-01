$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 2dr Sport
2016 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 2dr Sport
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 26-122
- Mileage 163,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Embark on your next adventure with this rugged and iconic 2016 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2dr Sport from Rick's Auto Sales. Dressed in a classic gray exterior and complemented by a matching gray interior, this Wrangler is built to handle whatever the Canadian wilderness throws your way. Under the hood, a robust 3.6L 6-cylinder engine paired with a satisfying manual transmission puts you firmly in control, making every drive an engaging experience. Its legendary 4-wheel drive system is ready to tackle snowy roads, muddy trails, or anything in between, ensuring you have the confidence to go anywhere.
With 163,350 kilometers on the odometer, this Wrangler has seen its share of adventures and is eager for more. The 2-door Sport trim offers a pure, unadulterated Jeep experience, prioritizing capability and freedom. Whether you're looking for a daily driver that can handle any weather or a weekend warrior to explore off the beaten path, this 2016 Jeep Wrangler is the perfect blend of practicality and pure driving enjoyment.
Here are 6 features that make this Wrangler truly shine:
- Legendary 4-Wheel Drive Capability: Conquer any terrain with confidence, from challenging off-road trails to slick winter roads, thanks to its renowned 4WD system.
- Engaging Manual Transmission: Experience a more connected and thrilling drive, giving you precise control over every gear change.
- Iconic Jeep Wrangler Design: Turn heads with its timeless, rugged styling that's instantly recognizable and built for adventure.
- Versatile 2-Door Sport Trim: Enjoy the freedom and agility that the 2-door configuration offers, perfect for navigating tight spots and maximizing the open-air experience.
- Powerful 3.6L V6 Engine: Unleash ample power and torque for confident acceleration and effortless climbing, no matter the load or incline.
- CLEAN CARFAX
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
💥Why pay more? At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE. Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!
We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.
Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
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