$18,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda Accord
Touring
2017 Honda Accord
Touring
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
Certified
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-101
- Mileage 147,460 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience sophisticated driving with this stunning black 2017 Honda Accord Touring sedan, now available at Rick's Auto Sales. Its sleek exterior, complemented by a luxurious black interior, offers a timeless and elegant presence on the road. Under the hood, a responsive 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission and front-wheel drive provides an engaging and efficient driving experience, perfect for navigating Canadian streets and highways. With 147,460 km on the odometer, this Accord has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures.
This 2017 Honda Accord Touring is more than just a car; it's a statement of refined taste and practicality. Its 4-door sedan design ensures ample space for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, or anyone who appreciates a blend of comfort and performance. The combination of its iconic Honda reliability and the premium Touring trim ensures you'll enjoy a high-quality driving experience.
Here are 5 features that truly make this Accord stand out:
- Premium Touring Trim: Experience the pinnacle of Accord luxury, designed for ultimate comfort and convenience.
- Advanced Safety Suite: Drive with confidence knowing you're protected by Honda's renowned suite of cutting-edge safety technologies.
- Intuitive Infotainment System: Stay connected and entertained with a user-friendly system that puts your favourite apps and navigation at your fingertips.
- Heated Leather Seats: Enjoy unparalleled comfort on even the chilliest Canadian mornings with plush, heated leather seating.
- Sunroof: Open up your driving experience with the power moonroof, letting in natural light and fresh air.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
💥Why pay more? At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE. Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!
We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.
Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
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