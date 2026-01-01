Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Experience sophisticated driving with this stunning black 2017 Honda Accord Touring sedan, now available at Ricks Auto Sales. Its sleek exterior, complemented by a luxurious black interior, offers a timeless and elegant presence on the road. Under the hood, a responsive 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission and front-wheel drive provides an engaging and efficient driving experience, perfect for navigating Canadian streets and highways. With 147,460 km on the odometer, this Accord has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This 2017 Honda Accord Touring is more than just a car; its a statement of refined taste and practicality. Its 4-door sedan design ensures ample space for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, or anyone who appreciates a blend of comfort and performance. The combination of its iconic Honda reliability and the premium Touring trim ensures youll enjoy a high-quality driving experience.</p><p>Here are 5 features that truly make this Accord stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Premium Touring Trim:</strong> Experience the pinnacle of Accord luxury, designed for ultimate comfort and convenience.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety Suite:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing youre protected by Hondas renowned suite of cutting-edge safety technologies.</li><li><strong>Intuitive Infotainment System:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with a user-friendly system that puts your favourite apps and navigation at your fingertips.</li><li><strong>Heated Leather Seats:</strong> Enjoy unparalleled comfort on even the chilliest Canadian mornings with plush, heated leather seating.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Open up your driving experience with the power moonroof, letting in natural light and fresh air.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family: system-ui; mso-hansi-font-family: system-ui; color: #080809; mso-char-type: symbol-ext; mso-symbol-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💥</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Why pay more?<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees! </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span></strong></p>

2017 Honda Accord

147,460 KM

Details Description Features

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Accord

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14403805.821784352?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25748.551&bid=25748

2017 Honda Accord

Touring

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

  1. 1783540749595
  2. 1783540750134
  3. 1783540750626
  4. 1783540751095
  5. 1783540751552
  6. 1783540752060
  7. 1783540752561
  8. 1783540753043
  9. 1783540753492
  10. 1783540753933
  11. 1783540754386
  12. 1783540754852
  13. 1783540755331
  14. 1783540755757
  15. 1783540756213
  16. 1783540756692
  17. 1783540757126
  18. 1783540757560
  19. 1783540757990
  20. 1783540758414
  21. 1783540758912
  22. 1783540759356
  23. 1783540759812
  24. 1783540760280
  25. 1783540760740
  26. 1783540761194
  27. 1783540761690
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
147,460KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F03HA809196

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-101
  • Mileage 147,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience sophisticated driving with this stunning black 2017 Honda Accord Touring sedan, now available at Rick's Auto Sales. Its sleek exterior, complemented by a luxurious black interior, offers a timeless and elegant presence on the road. Under the hood, a responsive 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth Variable/CVT transmission and front-wheel drive provides an engaging and efficient driving experience, perfect for navigating Canadian streets and highways. With 147,460 km on the odometer, this Accord has been well-maintained and is ready for many more adventures.

This 2017 Honda Accord Touring is more than just a car; it's a statement of refined taste and practicality. Its 4-door sedan design ensures ample space for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, or anyone who appreciates a blend of comfort and performance. The combination of its iconic Honda reliability and the premium Touring trim ensures you'll enjoy a high-quality driving experience.

Here are 5 features that truly make this Accord stand out:

  • Premium Touring Trim: Experience the pinnacle of Accord luxury, designed for ultimate comfort and convenience.
  • Advanced Safety Suite: Drive with confidence knowing you're protected by Honda's renowned suite of cutting-edge safety technologies.
  • Intuitive Infotainment System: Stay connected and entertained with a user-friendly system that puts your favourite apps and navigation at your fingertips.
  • Heated Leather Seats: Enjoy unparalleled comfort on even the chilliest Canadian mornings with plush, heated leather seating.
  • Sunroof: Open up your driving experience with the power moonroof, letting in natural light and fresh air.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

💥Why pay more?  At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.  Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!

 

 We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.

 

Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!

Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rick's Auto Sales

Used 2015 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2DR SAHARA for sale in Port Colborne, ON
2015 Jeep Wrangler 4WD 2DR SAHARA 155,828 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0L Auto for sale in Port Colborne, ON
2014 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0L Auto 92,064 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Leather for sale in Port Colborne, ON
2015 Buick Encore AWD 4dr Leather 51,223 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Email Rick's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-835-XXXX

(click to show)

905-835-5005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2017 Honda Accord