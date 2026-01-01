$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Honda HR-V
4WD 4dr CVT EX-L w/Navi
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,566 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this sleek, used 2017 Honda HR-V EX-L with navigation, available now at Rick's Auto Sales! This stylish black HR-V boasts a comfortable black interior and is ready to turn heads on the streets of Canada. With its efficient CVT transmission and capable all-wheel-drive system, you'll enjoy a smooth and confident ride, whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors. This HR-V has been well-maintained and has 100,566km on the odometer.
This 2017 Honda HR-V EX-L is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Imagine yourself behind the wheel, enjoying:
- Integrated Navigation: Never get lost again with the built-in navigation system, guiding you to your destination with ease.
- All-Wheel Drive: Experience enhanced traction and control, providing confidence in various weather conditions.
- CVT Transmission: Enjoy seamless gear changes for a smooth and fuel-efficient ride.
- Spacious Interior: Appreciate the versatility and comfort of a wagon body style, perfect for passengers and cargo.
- Fuel Efficiency: The HR-V is renowned for its excellent fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- CLEAN CARFAX
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
This vehicle is offered at Rick’s Auto Sales, your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and operated Automotive Centre for nearly 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service, and Honesty and Integrity is our motto.
** ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST, LIC, OMVIC & $199 ADMIN FEE** We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and corrosion-free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
We service the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
Rick's Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
