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<p>Are you looking for a touch of luxury and all-weather capability? Then check out this stunning 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve, available now at Ricks Auto Sales. This elegant SUV, with its pristine white exterior and sophisticated black interior, offers a comfortable and refined driving experience. With its smooth automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system, this MKX is ready to take on any adventure, whether youre cruising through the city or exploring the open road. This beauty has 212,490 km on the odometer.</p><p>This Lincoln MKX Reserve is more than just a mode of transportation; its a statement. Its a sanctuary from the everyday, a place where you can relax and enjoy the journey. Its sleek design, premium materials, and advanced technology combine to create an unparalleled driving experience. This MKX is ready to elevate your daily commute or weekend getaways.</p><p>Here are a few features that will truly impress:</p><ul><li><strong>Luxurious Interior:</strong> Sink into the plush, black leather seats and experience the ultimate in comfort and refinement.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Confidently handle any weather condition with the added traction and stability.</li><li><strong>Powerful Performance:</strong> Enjoy a smooth and responsive ride thanks to its automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Sleek Exterior:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with its modern and eye-catching design.</li><li><strong>Advanced Technology:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with its integrated features.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family: system-ui; mso-hansi-font-family: system-ui; color: #080809; mso-char-type: symbol-ext; mso-symbol-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💥</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Why pay more?<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees! </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span></strong></p><p> </p>

2017 Lincoln MKX

212,490 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Lincoln MKX

Reserve

Watch This Vehicle
13985415.807120267?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25748.551&bid=25748

2017 Lincoln MKX

Reserve

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
212,490KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2LMPJ8LP7HBL49329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,490 KM

Vehicle Description

Are you looking for a touch of luxury and all-weather capability? Then check out this stunning 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve, available now at Rick's Auto Sales. This elegant SUV, with its pristine white exterior and sophisticated black interior, offers a comfortable and refined driving experience. With its smooth automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system, this MKX is ready to take on any adventure, whether you're cruising through the city or exploring the open road. This beauty has 212,490 km on the odometer.

This Lincoln MKX Reserve is more than just a mode of transportation; it's a statement. It's a sanctuary from the everyday, a place where you can relax and enjoy the journey. Its sleek design, premium materials, and advanced technology combine to create an unparalleled driving experience. This MKX is ready to elevate your daily commute or weekend getaways.

Here are a few features that will truly impress:

  • Luxurious Interior: Sink into the plush, black leather seats and experience the ultimate in comfort and refinement.
  • All-Wheel Drive: Confidently handle any weather condition with the added traction and stability.
  • Powerful Performance: Enjoy a smooth and responsive ride thanks to its automatic transmission.
  • Sleek Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with its modern and eye-catching design.
  • Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with its integrated features.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

💥Why pay more?  At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.  Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!

 

 We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.

 

Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!

Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-835-XXXX

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905-835-5005

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$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2017 Lincoln MKX