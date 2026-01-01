$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Lincoln MKX
Reserve
2017 Lincoln MKX
Reserve
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,490 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you looking for a touch of luxury and all-weather capability? Then check out this stunning 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve, available now at Rick's Auto Sales. This elegant SUV, with its pristine white exterior and sophisticated black interior, offers a comfortable and refined driving experience. With its smooth automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system, this MKX is ready to take on any adventure, whether you're cruising through the city or exploring the open road. This beauty has 212,490 km on the odometer.
This Lincoln MKX Reserve is more than just a mode of transportation; it's a statement. It's a sanctuary from the everyday, a place where you can relax and enjoy the journey. Its sleek design, premium materials, and advanced technology combine to create an unparalleled driving experience. This MKX is ready to elevate your daily commute or weekend getaways.
Here are a few features that will truly impress:
- Luxurious Interior: Sink into the plush, black leather seats and experience the ultimate in comfort and refinement.
- All-Wheel Drive: Confidently handle any weather condition with the added traction and stability.
- Powerful Performance: Enjoy a smooth and responsive ride thanks to its automatic transmission.
- Sleek Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with its modern and eye-catching design.
- Advanced Technology: Stay connected and entertained with its integrated features.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
💥Why pay more? At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE. Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!
We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.
Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
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Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-835-5005