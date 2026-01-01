$24,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Camaro
2dr Cpe 1LT
2018 Chevrolet Camaro
2dr Cpe 1LT
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
Certified
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 117,469 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash your inner driving enthusiast with this sleek, black-on-black 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe from Rick's Auto Sales. This rear-wheel-drive beauty is ready to turn heads with its aggressive styling and undeniable presence on the road. The classic coupe silhouette, combined with a powerful gasoline engine and a smooth automatic transmission, promises an exhilarating driving experience every time you get behind the wheel. Imagine cruising through the city or hitting the open highway in a car that not only looks fantastic but feels incredible to drive.
Step inside this Camaro and you'll find yourself surrounded by a sophisticated black interior that perfectly complements its dark exterior. Designed for comfort and performance, this 2-door coupe offers a driver-focused cockpit where every control is within easy reach. With 117,469 kilometers on the odometer, this Chevrolet Camaro has been driven and is ready for its next adventure. Whether you're looking for a daily driver with a sporty edge or a weekend warrior to spice up your drives, this 2018 Camaro is a compelling choice.
Here are 6 features that make this 2018 Chevrolet Camaro truly stand out:
- Striking Black Exterior & Interior: Command attention with a timeless black-on-black aesthetic that exudes power and sophistication, making a bold statement wherever you go.
- Exhilarating Rear-Wheel Drive: Experience pure driving dynamics and responsive handling that puts you in complete control and connects you to the road like never before.
- Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless gear changes and a seamless driving experience, allowing you to focus on the thrill of the open road.
- Sporty Coupe Design: Embrace the iconic, athletic silhouette of a true performance coupe, designed to capture attention and deliver a sense of adventure.
- Chevrolet Performance Heritage: Own a piece of automotive legend, a Camaro that embodies the spirit of American muscle and engineering excellence.
- CLEAN CARFAX & ONE OWNER
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
💥Why pay more? At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE. Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!
We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.
Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
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