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<p>Unleash your inner driving enthusiast with this sleek, black-on-black 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe from Ricks Auto Sales. This rear-wheel-drive beauty is ready to turn heads with its aggressive styling and undeniable presence on the road. The classic coupe silhouette, combined with a powerful gasoline engine and a smooth automatic transmission, promises an exhilarating driving experience every time you get behind the wheel. Imagine cruising through the city or hitting the open highway in a car that not only looks fantastic but feels incredible to drive.</p><p>Step inside this Camaro and youll find yourself surrounded by a sophisticated black interior that perfectly complements its dark exterior. Designed for comfort and performance, this 2-door coupe offers a driver-focused cockpit where every control is within easy reach. With 117,469 kilometers on the odometer, this Chevrolet Camaro has been driven and is ready for its next adventure. Whether youre looking for a daily driver with a sporty edge or a weekend warrior to spice up your drives, this 2018 Camaro is a compelling choice.</p><p>Here are 6 features that make this 2018 Chevrolet Camaro truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Striking Black Exterior & Interior:</strong> Command attention with a timeless black-on-black aesthetic that exudes power and sophistication, making a bold statement wherever you go.</li><li><strong>Exhilarating Rear-Wheel Drive:</strong> Experience pure driving dynamics and responsive handling that puts you in complete control and connects you to the road like never before.</li><li><strong>Smooth Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless gear changes and a seamless driving experience, allowing you to focus on the thrill of the open road.</li><li><strong>Sporty Coupe Design:</strong> Embrace the iconic, athletic silhouette of a true performance coupe, designed to capture attention and deliver a sense of adventure.</li><li><strong>Chevrolet Performance Heritage:</strong> Own a piece of automotive legend, a Camaro that embodies the spirit of American muscle and engineering excellence.</li><li style=font-weight: bold;><strong>CLEAN CARFAX & ONE OWNER</strong></li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family: system-ui; mso-hansi-font-family: system-ui; color: #080809; mso-char-type: symbol-ext; mso-symbol-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💥</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Why pay more?<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees! </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span></strong></p>

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

117,469 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Cpe 1LT

Watch This Vehicle
14227562.815555999?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25748.551&bid=25748

2018 Chevrolet Camaro

2dr Cpe 1LT

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
117,469KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1FB1RX9J0181068

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 117,469 KM

Vehicle Description

Unleash your inner driving enthusiast with this sleek, black-on-black 2018 Chevrolet Camaro Coupe from Rick's Auto Sales. This rear-wheel-drive beauty is ready to turn heads with its aggressive styling and undeniable presence on the road. The classic coupe silhouette, combined with a powerful gasoline engine and a smooth automatic transmission, promises an exhilarating driving experience every time you get behind the wheel. Imagine cruising through the city or hitting the open highway in a car that not only looks fantastic but feels incredible to drive.

Step inside this Camaro and you'll find yourself surrounded by a sophisticated black interior that perfectly complements its dark exterior. Designed for comfort and performance, this 2-door coupe offers a driver-focused cockpit where every control is within easy reach. With 117,469 kilometers on the odometer, this Chevrolet Camaro has been driven and is ready for its next adventure. Whether you're looking for a daily driver with a sporty edge or a weekend warrior to spice up your drives, this 2018 Camaro is a compelling choice.

Here are 6 features that make this 2018 Chevrolet Camaro truly stand out:

  • Striking Black Exterior & Interior: Command attention with a timeless black-on-black aesthetic that exudes power and sophistication, making a bold statement wherever you go.
  • Exhilarating Rear-Wheel Drive: Experience pure driving dynamics and responsive handling that puts you in complete control and connects you to the road like never before.
  • Smooth Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless gear changes and a seamless driving experience, allowing you to focus on the thrill of the open road.
  • Sporty Coupe Design: Embrace the iconic, athletic silhouette of a true performance coupe, designed to capture attention and deliver a sense of adventure.
  • Chevrolet Performance Heritage: Own a piece of automotive legend, a Camaro that embodies the spirit of American muscle and engineering excellence.
  • CLEAN CARFAX & ONE OWNER

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

💥Why pay more?  At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.  Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!

 

 We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.

 

Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!

Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
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905-835-5005

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$24,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2018 Chevrolet Camaro