$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Hb Lt
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
4dr Hb Lt
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,983 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish ride? Check out this eye-catching 2019 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr HB LT available now at Rick's Auto Sales! This sleek blue sedan is ready to hit the streets with its comfortable grey interior and automatic transmission, perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. With only 36,983km on the odometer, this Cruze has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. This well-maintained vehicle provides a fantastic blend of fuel efficiency and practicality, making it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a dependable and modern car.
This Chevrolet Cruze is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The Cruze offers the perfect combination of technology and comfort. Its front-wheel drive provides confident handling in various driving conditions.
Here are a few of the features you'll love:
- Sporty Handling: Experience confident control with its responsive front-wheel-drive system.
- Stylish Design: Turn heads with its eye-catching blue exterior.
- Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth automatic transmission.
- Low Mileage: With only 36,983km, this car has plenty of life ahead.
- Fuel Efficiency: The Cruze is a great choice for saving money at the pump.
- CLEAN CARFAX & ONE OWNER
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
💥Why pay more? At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE. Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!
We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.
Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
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