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<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish ride? Check out this eye-catching 2019 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr HB LT available now at Ricks Auto Sales! This sleek blue sedan is ready to hit the streets with its comfortable grey interior and automatic transmission, perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. With only 36,983km on the odometer, this Cruze has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. This well-maintained vehicle provides a fantastic blend of fuel efficiency and practicality, making it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a dependable and modern car.</p><p>This Chevrolet Cruze is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The Cruze offers the perfect combination of technology and comfort. Its front-wheel drive provides confident handling in various driving conditions.</p><p>Here are a few of the features youll love:</p><ul><li><strong>Sporty Handling:</strong> Experience confident control with its responsive front-wheel-drive system.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design:</strong> Turn heads with its eye-catching blue exterior.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth automatic transmission.</li><li><strong>Low Mileage:</strong> With only 36,983km, this car has plenty of life ahead.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The Cruze is a great choice for saving money at the pump.</li><li><strong>CLEAN CARFAX & ONE OWNER</strong></li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family: system-ui; mso-hansi-font-family: system-ui; color: #080809; mso-char-type: symbol-ext; mso-symbol-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💥</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Why pay more?<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees! </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span></strong></p><p> </p>

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

36,983 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Hb Lt

Watch This Vehicle
13985853.807146295?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25748.551&bid=25748

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

4dr Hb Lt

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
36,983KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3G1BE6SMXKS628178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,983 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and stylish ride? Check out this eye-catching 2019 Chevrolet Cruze 4dr HB LT available now at Rick's Auto Sales! This sleek blue sedan is ready to hit the streets with its comfortable grey interior and automatic transmission, perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. With only 36,983km on the odometer, this Cruze has plenty of life left to offer its next owner. This well-maintained vehicle provides a fantastic blend of fuel efficiency and practicality, making it an excellent choice for anyone seeking a dependable and modern car.

This Chevrolet Cruze is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. The Cruze offers the perfect combination of technology and comfort. Its front-wheel drive provides confident handling in various driving conditions.

Here are a few of the features you'll love:

  • Sporty Handling: Experience confident control with its responsive front-wheel-drive system.
  • Stylish Design: Turn heads with its eye-catching blue exterior.
  • Automatic Transmission: Enjoy effortless driving with the smooth automatic transmission.
  • Low Mileage: With only 36,983km, this car has plenty of life ahead.
  • Fuel Efficiency: The Cruze is a great choice for saving money at the pump.
  • CLEAN CARFAX & ONE OWNER

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

💥Why pay more?  At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.  Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!

 

 We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.

 

Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!

Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-835-XXXX

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905-835-5005

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2019 Chevrolet Cruze