$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda HR-V
LX 2WD CVT
2020 Honda HR-V
LX 2WD CVT
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-105
- Mileage 106,464 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that's perfect for navigating city streets and embarking on weekend adventures? Rick's Auto Sales is excited to present this 2020 Honda HR-V LX 2WD CVT. Finished in a sophisticated Gray exterior with a comfortable Gray interior, this compact SUV offers a fantastic blend of practicality and modern design. Its nimble 1.8L 4-cylinder engine provides efficient performance for your daily commute, while the spacious wagon body style ensures you have plenty of room for passengers and cargo. With just 106,464 kilometers on the odometer, this HR-V is ready for many more miles of reliable driving.
This 2020 Honda HR-V LX is more than just a vehicle; it's a smart choice for anyone seeking a dependable and adaptable ride. The Front Wheel Drive system offers confident handling, making it a joy to drive in various Canadian weather conditions. Whether you're running errands, heading to work, or planning a road trip, the HR-V's thoughtful engineering and Honda's renowned reliability make it a standout option. Come down to Rick's Auto Sales and discover how this compact SUV can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.
Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2020 Honda HR-V LX:
- Honda's Legendary Reliability: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're behind the wheel of a vehicle built with Honda's reputation for durability and long-term performance.
- Versatile Wagon Body Style: Maximize your cargo space without compromising on a compact and easy-to-manoeuvre footprint, perfect for everything from grocery runs to weekend getaways.
- Efficient 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine: Enjoy a smooth and economical ride that makes every journey a cost-effective pleasure.
- Comfortable Gray Interior: Relax and enjoy the journey in a clean and inviting interior designed for both driver and passenger comfort.
- Agile Front Wheel Drive: Experience responsive handling and confident control, making this HR-V a joy to drive through city traffic and on winding roads.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
💥Why pay more? At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE. Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!
We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.
Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
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