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<p>Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV thats perfect for navigating city streets and embarking on weekend adventures? Ricks Auto Sales is excited to present this 2020 Honda HR-V LX 2WD CVT. Finished in a sophisticated Gray exterior with a comfortable Gray interior, this compact SUV offers a fantastic blend of practicality and modern design. Its nimble 1.8L 4-cylinder engine provides efficient performance for your daily commute, while the spacious wagon body style ensures you have plenty of room for passengers and cargo. With just 106,464 kilometers on the odometer, this HR-V is ready for many more miles of reliable driving.</p><p>This 2020 Honda HR-V LX is more than just a vehicle; its a smart choice for anyone seeking a dependable and adaptable ride. The Front Wheel Drive system offers confident handling, making it a joy to drive in various Canadian weather conditions. Whether youre running errands, heading to work, or planning a road trip, the HR-Vs thoughtful engineering and Hondas renowned reliability make it a standout option. Come down to Ricks Auto Sales and discover how this compact SUV can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.</p><p>Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2020 Honda HR-V LX:</p><ul><li><strong>Hondas Legendary Reliability:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing youre behind the wheel of a vehicle built with Hondas reputation for durability and long-term performance.</li><li><strong>Versatile Wagon Body Style:</strong> Maximize your cargo space without compromising on a compact and easy-to-manoeuvre footprint, perfect for everything from grocery runs to weekend getaways.</li><li><strong>Efficient 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Enjoy a smooth and economical ride that makes every journey a cost-effective pleasure.</li><li><strong>Comfortable Gray Interior:</strong> Relax and enjoy the journey in a clean and inviting interior designed for both driver and passenger comfort.</li><li><strong>Agile Front Wheel Drive:</strong> Experience responsive handling and confident control, making this HR-V a joy to drive through city traffic and on winding roads.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family: system-ui; mso-hansi-font-family: system-ui; color: #080809; mso-char-type: symbol-ext; mso-symbol-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💥</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Why pay more?<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees! </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span></strong></p>

2020 Honda HR-V

106,464 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda HR-V

LX 2WD CVT

Watch This Vehicle
14523205.825992722?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25748.551&bid=25748

2020 Honda HR-V

LX 2WD CVT

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
106,464KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU5H3XLM100979

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-105
  • Mileage 106,464 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that's perfect for navigating city streets and embarking on weekend adventures? Rick's Auto Sales is excited to present this 2020 Honda HR-V LX 2WD CVT. Finished in a sophisticated Gray exterior with a comfortable Gray interior, this compact SUV offers a fantastic blend of practicality and modern design. Its nimble 1.8L 4-cylinder engine provides efficient performance for your daily commute, while the spacious wagon body style ensures you have plenty of room for passengers and cargo. With just 106,464 kilometers on the odometer, this HR-V is ready for many more miles of reliable driving.

This 2020 Honda HR-V LX is more than just a vehicle; it's a smart choice for anyone seeking a dependable and adaptable ride. The Front Wheel Drive system offers confident handling, making it a joy to drive in various Canadian weather conditions. Whether you're running errands, heading to work, or planning a road trip, the HR-V's thoughtful engineering and Honda's renowned reliability make it a standout option. Come down to Rick's Auto Sales and discover how this compact SUV can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.

Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2020 Honda HR-V LX:

  • Honda's Legendary Reliability: Drive with peace of mind knowing you're behind the wheel of a vehicle built with Honda's reputation for durability and long-term performance.
  • Versatile Wagon Body Style: Maximize your cargo space without compromising on a compact and easy-to-manoeuvre footprint, perfect for everything from grocery runs to weekend getaways.
  • Efficient 1.8L 4-Cylinder Engine: Enjoy a smooth and economical ride that makes every journey a cost-effective pleasure.
  • Comfortable Gray Interior: Relax and enjoy the journey in a clean and inviting interior designed for both driver and passenger comfort.
  • Agile Front Wheel Drive: Experience responsive handling and confident control, making this HR-V a joy to drive through city traffic and on winding roads.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

💥Why pay more?  At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.  Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!

 

 We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.

 

Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!

Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2020 Honda HR-V LX 2WD CVT for sale in Port Colborne, ON
2020 Honda HR-V LX 2WD CVT 106,464 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

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Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-835-XXXX

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905-835-5005

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$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2020 Honda HR-V