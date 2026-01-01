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<p>Looking for a sophisticated and capable truck that doesnt compromise on style? Ricks Auto Sales is proud to present this sleek 2020 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition AWD. Finished in a commanding black exterior with a luxurious black interior, this Ridgeline exudes an undeniable presence. Beneath the hood lies a powerful 3.5L V6 engine, ready to tackle your daily commute or weekend adventures with smooth, reliable performance. With its spacious four-door cabin and the confidence of All-Wheel Drive, this Ridgeline is designed for both comfort and versatility. This impressive machine has 161,120km on the odometer, ready for its next chapter.</p><p>This 2020 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition AWD isnt just a truck; its a statement. The exclusive Black Edition package elevates the already premium Ridgeline to a new level of refinement. Imagine cruising down the highway with the windows down, enjoying the spacious interior and the quiet ride. The Ridgelines unique unibody construction offers a more car-like driving experience than traditional body-on-frame trucks, making it exceptionally comfortable for long journeys. Whether youre hauling gear for a project or simply heading out for a night on the town, this Ridgeline is equipped to impress.</p><p>Here are 5 features of this 2020 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition AWD that truly stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Black Edition Exclusive Styling:</strong> Turn heads with the murdered-out exterior trim, unique badging, and sophisticated black-accented alloy wheels that define the coveted Black Edition.</li><li><strong>Powerful and Smooth 3.5L V6 Engine:</strong> Experience seamless acceleration and robust power delivery from Hondas renowned V6, perfect for towing and merging with confidence.</li><li><strong>Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD):</strong> Conquer Canadian weather with advanced AWD that automatically distributes power to the wheels for optimal traction and stability in rain, snow, or on slippery surfaces.</li><li><strong>Versatile Truck Bed with In-Bed Trunk:</strong> Haul your essentials with ease in the spacious truck bed, and keep them secure and out of sight with the ingenious, lockable In-Bed Trunk – a Ridgeline exclusive.</li><li><strong>Premium Black Leather Interior:</strong> Step into a cabin that’s as stylish as it is comfortable, featuring deep black leather upholstery with distinctive red stitching and ambient lighting for a touch of class.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family: system-ui; mso-hansi-font-family: system-ui; color: #080809; mso-char-type: symbol-ext; mso-symbol-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💥</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Why pay more?<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees! </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span></strong></p>

2020 Honda Ridgeline

161,120 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14206115.814844741?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25748.551&bid=25748

2020 Honda Ridgeline

Black Edition AWD

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
161,120KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5FPYK3F88LB502053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-073
  • Mileage 161,120 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a sophisticated and capable truck that doesn't compromise on style? Rick's Auto Sales is proud to present this sleek 2020 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition AWD. Finished in a commanding black exterior with a luxurious black interior, this Ridgeline exudes an undeniable presence. Beneath the hood lies a powerful 3.5L V6 engine, ready to tackle your daily commute or weekend adventures with smooth, reliable performance. With its spacious four-door cabin and the confidence of All-Wheel Drive, this Ridgeline is designed for both comfort and versatility. This impressive machine has 161,120km on the odometer, ready for its next chapter.

This 2020 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition AWD isn't just a truck; it's a statement. The exclusive Black Edition package elevates the already premium Ridgeline to a new level of refinement. Imagine cruising down the highway with the windows down, enjoying the spacious interior and the quiet ride. The Ridgeline's unique unibody construction offers a more car-like driving experience than traditional body-on-frame trucks, making it exceptionally comfortable for long journeys. Whether you're hauling gear for a project or simply heading out for a night on the town, this Ridgeline is equipped to impress.

Here are 5 features of this 2020 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition AWD that truly stand out:

  • Black Edition Exclusive Styling: Turn heads with the murdered-out exterior trim, unique badging, and sophisticated black-accented alloy wheels that define the coveted Black Edition.
  • Powerful and Smooth 3.5L V6 Engine: Experience seamless acceleration and robust power delivery from Honda's renowned V6, perfect for towing and merging with confidence.
  • Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer Canadian weather with advanced AWD that automatically distributes power to the wheels for optimal traction and stability in rain, snow, or on slippery surfaces.
  • Versatile Truck Bed with In-Bed Trunk: Haul your essentials with ease in the spacious truck bed, and keep them secure and out of sight with the ingenious, lockable In-Bed Trunk – a Ridgeline exclusive.
  • Premium Black Leather Interior: Step into a cabin that’s as stylish as it is comfortable, featuring deep black leather upholstery with distinctive red stitching and ambient lighting for a touch of class.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

💥Why pay more?  At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.  Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!

 

 We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.

 

Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!

Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
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905-835-XXXX

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905-835-5005

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$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2020 Honda Ridgeline