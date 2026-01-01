$28,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda Ridgeline
Black Edition AWD
2020 Honda Ridgeline
Black Edition AWD
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
Certified
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-073
- Mileage 161,120 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a sophisticated and capable truck that doesn't compromise on style? Rick's Auto Sales is proud to present this sleek 2020 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition AWD. Finished in a commanding black exterior with a luxurious black interior, this Ridgeline exudes an undeniable presence. Beneath the hood lies a powerful 3.5L V6 engine, ready to tackle your daily commute or weekend adventures with smooth, reliable performance. With its spacious four-door cabin and the confidence of All-Wheel Drive, this Ridgeline is designed for both comfort and versatility. This impressive machine has 161,120km on the odometer, ready for its next chapter.
This 2020 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition AWD isn't just a truck; it's a statement. The exclusive Black Edition package elevates the already premium Ridgeline to a new level of refinement. Imagine cruising down the highway with the windows down, enjoying the spacious interior and the quiet ride. The Ridgeline's unique unibody construction offers a more car-like driving experience than traditional body-on-frame trucks, making it exceptionally comfortable for long journeys. Whether you're hauling gear for a project or simply heading out for a night on the town, this Ridgeline is equipped to impress.
Here are 5 features of this 2020 Honda Ridgeline Black Edition AWD that truly stand out:
- Black Edition Exclusive Styling: Turn heads with the murdered-out exterior trim, unique badging, and sophisticated black-accented alloy wheels that define the coveted Black Edition.
- Powerful and Smooth 3.5L V6 Engine: Experience seamless acceleration and robust power delivery from Honda's renowned V6, perfect for towing and merging with confidence.
- Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD): Conquer Canadian weather with advanced AWD that automatically distributes power to the wheels for optimal traction and stability in rain, snow, or on slippery surfaces.
- Versatile Truck Bed with In-Bed Trunk: Haul your essentials with ease in the spacious truck bed, and keep them secure and out of sight with the ingenious, lockable In-Bed Trunk – a Ridgeline exclusive.
- Premium Black Leather Interior: Step into a cabin that’s as stylish as it is comfortable, featuring deep black leather upholstery with distinctive red stitching and ambient lighting for a touch of class.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
💥Why pay more? At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE. Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!
We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.
Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
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