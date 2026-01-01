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<p>Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV thats ready for anything Canadian adventures throw your way? Ricks Auto Sales is thrilled to present this eye-catching blue 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer AWD LT. With its smooth automatic transmission and confident all-wheel-drive system, this compact crossover is perfect for navigating city streets and confidently tackling those unpredictable highway conditions. The comfortable gray interior offers a welcoming space for you and your passengers, making every drive a pleasure. This TrailBlazer, with 108,632 kilometers, is eager to start its next chapter with you.</p><p>This 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer AWD LT is more than just a good-looking vehicle; it’s packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Whether youre commuting to work, heading out for a weekend getaway, or simply running errands, youll appreciate the blend of practicality and modern technology this SUV offers. Come down to Ricks Auto Sales and see how this TrailBlazer can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.</p><p>Here are <strong>6</strong> features that truly sizzle on this 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer AWD LT:</p><ul><li><strong>Go Anywhere Confidence with All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any road, any season, with the intelligent AWD system ensuring superior traction and stability, giving you peace of mind on your journeys.</li><li><strong>Sporty and Versatile SUV/Crossover Design:</strong> Turn heads with its sleek blue exterior and enjoy the practical benefits of a flexible crossover body style, perfect for cargo and passengers alike.</li><li><strong>Smooth and Effortless Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience a refined and comfortable ride with the seamless shifting of the automatic transmission, making every drive a breeze.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient yet Capable 1.3L 3-Cylinder Engine:</strong> Get ready for an efficient drive without sacrificing performance, this engine offers a great balance for your daily commutes and longer trips.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Comfortable Gray Interior:</strong> Relax and enjoy the journey in a well-appointed interior designed for comfort and practicality, ready to accommodate you and your passengers in style.</li><li><strong>CLEAN CARFAX</strong></li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family: system-ui; mso-hansi-font-family: system-ui; color: #080809; mso-char-type: symbol-ext; mso-symbol-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💥</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Why pay more?<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees! </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span></strong></p>

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

108,632 KM

Details Description Features

$23,775

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD 4dr LT

Watch This Vehicle
14534445.826373997?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25748.551&bid=25748

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

AWD 4dr LT

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,775

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
108,632KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KL79MRSL1MB126446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-123
  • Mileage 108,632 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that's ready for anything Canadian adventures throw your way? Rick's Auto Sales is thrilled to present this eye-catching blue 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer AWD LT. With its smooth automatic transmission and confident all-wheel-drive system, this compact crossover is perfect for navigating city streets and confidently tackling those unpredictable highway conditions. The comfortable gray interior offers a welcoming space for you and your passengers, making every drive a pleasure. This TrailBlazer, with 108,632 kilometers, is eager to start its next chapter with you.

This 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer AWD LT is more than just a good-looking vehicle; it’s packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Whether you're commuting to work, heading out for a weekend getaway, or simply running errands, you'll appreciate the blend of practicality and modern technology this SUV offers. Come down to Rick's Auto Sales and see how this TrailBlazer can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.

Here are 6 features that truly sizzle on this 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer AWD LT:

  • Go Anywhere Confidence with All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road, any season, with the intelligent AWD system ensuring superior traction and stability, giving you peace of mind on your journeys.
  • Sporty and Versatile SUV/Crossover Design: Turn heads with its sleek blue exterior and enjoy the practical benefits of a flexible crossover body style, perfect for cargo and passengers alike.
  • Smooth and Effortless Automatic Transmission: Experience a refined and comfortable ride with the seamless shifting of the automatic transmission, making every drive a breeze.
  • Fuel-Efficient yet Capable 1.3L 3-Cylinder Engine: Get ready for an efficient drive without sacrificing performance, this engine offers a great balance for your daily commutes and longer trips.
  • Spacious and Comfortable Gray Interior: Relax and enjoy the journey in a well-appointed interior designed for comfort and practicality, ready to accommodate you and your passengers in style.
  • CLEAN CARFAX

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

💥Why pay more?  At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.  Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!

 

 We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.

 

Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!

Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Daytime Running Lights
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
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905-835-5005

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$23,775

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer