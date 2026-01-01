$23,775+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
AWD 4dr LT
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer
AWD 4dr LT
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
Certified
$23,775
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-123
- Mileage 108,632 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and stylish SUV that's ready for anything Canadian adventures throw your way? Rick's Auto Sales is thrilled to present this eye-catching blue 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer AWD LT. With its smooth automatic transmission and confident all-wheel-drive system, this compact crossover is perfect for navigating city streets and confidently tackling those unpredictable highway conditions. The comfortable gray interior offers a welcoming space for you and your passengers, making every drive a pleasure. This TrailBlazer, with 108,632 kilometers, is eager to start its next chapter with you.
This 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer AWD LT is more than just a good-looking vehicle; it’s packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Whether you're commuting to work, heading out for a weekend getaway, or simply running errands, you'll appreciate the blend of practicality and modern technology this SUV offers. Come down to Rick's Auto Sales and see how this TrailBlazer can fit seamlessly into your lifestyle.
Here are 6 features that truly sizzle on this 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer AWD LT:
- Go Anywhere Confidence with All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any road, any season, with the intelligent AWD system ensuring superior traction and stability, giving you peace of mind on your journeys.
- Sporty and Versatile SUV/Crossover Design: Turn heads with its sleek blue exterior and enjoy the practical benefits of a flexible crossover body style, perfect for cargo and passengers alike.
- Smooth and Effortless Automatic Transmission: Experience a refined and comfortable ride with the seamless shifting of the automatic transmission, making every drive a breeze.
- Fuel-Efficient yet Capable 1.3L 3-Cylinder Engine: Get ready for an efficient drive without sacrificing performance, this engine offers a great balance for your daily commutes and longer trips.
- Spacious and Comfortable Gray Interior: Relax and enjoy the journey in a well-appointed interior designed for comfort and practicality, ready to accommodate you and your passengers in style.
- CLEAN CARFAX
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
💥Why pay more? At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE. Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!
We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.
Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
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905-835-5005