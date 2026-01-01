Menu
Looking for an economical and practical ride? Then check out this pristine 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage ES, now available at Ricks Auto Sales! This sleek white sedan is ready to turn heads while delivering impressive fuel efficiency, making it the perfect choice for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With its reliable front-wheel-drive system and smooth CVT transmission, youll experience a comfortable and confident driving experience. Plus, this Mirage boasts a well-maintained interior featuring a classic black colour scheme. This vehicle has 146,664km on the odometer.

This Mirage is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. Youll love its:

Fuel-sipping engine: Save money at the pump with this Mirages exceptionally efficient engine, making it a champion of gas mileage!
User-friendly infotainment system: Stay connected and entertained on the go with its intuitive infotainment system.
Nimble handling: Zipping through traffic and parking in tight spots is a breeze with its compact size and responsive steering.
Spacious interior: Enjoy comfortable seating for five with ample headroom and legroom.
Reliable Mitsubishi engineering: Known for its dependability, the Mirage is built to last and provide years of worry-free driving.
CLEAN CARFAX & ONE OWNER

Visit Ricks Auto Sales today to experience the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage ES firsthand and discover why its the perfect choice for your next adventure!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

 

This vehicle is offered at Rick's Auto Sales, your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and operated Automotive Centre for nearly 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service, and Honesty and Integrity is our motto.

** ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST, LIC, OMVIC & $199 ADMIN FEE** We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and corrosion-free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

We service the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won't be disappointed!

Rick's Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

VIN ML32AUHJ2NH000491

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,664 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Climate Control

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

