$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Mitsubishi Mirage
ES
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 146,664 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for an economical and practical ride? Then check out this pristine 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage ES, now available at Rick's Auto Sales! This sleek white sedan is ready to turn heads while delivering impressive fuel efficiency, making it the perfect choice for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With its reliable front-wheel-drive system and smooth CVT transmission, you'll experience a comfortable and confident driving experience. Plus, this Mirage boasts a well-maintained interior featuring a classic black colour scheme. This vehicle has 146,664km on the odometer.
This Mirage is packed with features designed to enhance your driving pleasure. You'll love its:
- Fuel-sipping engine: Save money at the pump with this Mirage's exceptionally efficient engine, making it a champion of gas mileage!
- User-friendly infotainment system: Stay connected and entertained on the go with its intuitive infotainment system.
- Nimble handling: Zipping through traffic and parking in tight spots is a breeze with its compact size and responsive steering.
- Spacious interior: Enjoy comfortable seating for five with ample headroom and legroom.
- Reliable Mitsubishi engineering: Known for its dependability, the Mirage is built to last and provide years of worry-free driving.
- CLEAN CARFAX & ONE OWNER
Visit Rick's Auto Sales today to experience the 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage ES firsthand and discover why it's the perfect choice for your next adventure!
This vehicle is offered at Rick’s Auto Sales, your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and operated Automotive Centre for nearly 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service, and Honesty and Integrity is our motto.
** ALL PRICES ARE PLUS HST, LIC, OMVIC & $199 ADMIN FEE** We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and corrosion-free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
We service the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
Rick's Auto Sales
