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<p>Looking for a zippy and sustainable way to cruise the Canadian roads? At Ricks Auto Sales, were thrilled to present the NEW 2026 Zippy Breezy! This all-electric beauty, finished in a vibrant blue exterior, is ready to electrify your daily commute. With its sleek design and efficient performance, the Breezy is perfect for navigating city streets and enjoying scenic drives alike.</p><p>Step inside, and youll be greeted by a sophisticated black interior. Experience the smooth, silent ride of an electric vehicle with the Breezys rear-wheel drive, offering a responsive and engaging driving experience. This Breezy isnt just about getting from A to B; its about doing it in style and with a clear conscience.</p><p>Here are some of the key features that make this 2026 Zippy Breezy stand out:</p><ul><li><strong>Electric Powertrain:</strong> Experience instant torque and emission-free driving.</li><li><strong>Sleek Blue Exterior:</strong> Turn heads wherever you go with its modern and eye-catching design.</li><li><strong>Rear-Wheel Drive:</strong> Enjoy a dynamic and engaging driving experience.</li><li><strong>Black Interior:</strong> Experience a sophisticated and comfortable cabin.</li><li><strong>Cutting-edge Technology:</strong> Enjoy a modern driving experience.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family: system-ui; mso-hansi-font-family: system-ui; color: #080809; mso-char-type: symbol-ext; mso-symbol-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💥</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Why pay more?<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees! </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span></strong></p>

2026 Zippy Breezy

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Zippy Breezy

Watch This Vehicle
14020287.808402770?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25748.551&bid=25748

2026 Zippy Breezy

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

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Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
CALL
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Golf Cart
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 26-066C
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Looking for a zippy and sustainable way to cruise the Canadian roads? At Rick's Auto Sales, we're thrilled to present the NEW 2026 Zippy Breezy! This all-electric beauty, finished in a vibrant blue exterior, is ready to electrify your daily commute. With its sleek design and efficient performance, the Breezy is perfect for navigating city streets and enjoying scenic drives alike.

Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a sophisticated black interior. Experience the smooth, silent ride of an electric vehicle with the Breezy's rear-wheel drive, offering a responsive and engaging driving experience. This Breezy isn't just about getting from A to B; it's about doing it in style and with a clear conscience.

Here are some of the key features that make this 2026 Zippy Breezy stand out:

  • Electric Powertrain: Experience instant torque and emission-free driving.
  • Sleek Blue Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with its modern and eye-catching design.
  • Rear-Wheel Drive: Enjoy a dynamic and engaging driving experience.
  • Black Interior: Experience a sophisticated and comfortable cabin.
  • Cutting-edge Technology: Enjoy a modern driving experience.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

💥Why pay more?  At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.  Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!

 

 We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.

 

Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!

Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Vehicle Features

Interior

Bucket Seats
GPS Navigation

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

BACK UP CAMERA
seat belts

Exterior

side steps

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Brush Guard
SOUND BAR
BUILT IN COOLER
USB
turn signals
horn

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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905-835-5005

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2026 Zippy Breezy