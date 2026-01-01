$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2026 Zippy Breezy
2026 Zippy Breezy
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Golf Cart
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 26-066C
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Looking for a zippy and sustainable way to cruise the Canadian roads? At Rick's Auto Sales, we're thrilled to present the NEW 2026 Zippy Breezy! This all-electric beauty, finished in a vibrant blue exterior, is ready to electrify your daily commute. With its sleek design and efficient performance, the Breezy is perfect for navigating city streets and enjoying scenic drives alike.
Step inside, and you'll be greeted by a sophisticated black interior. Experience the smooth, silent ride of an electric vehicle with the Breezy's rear-wheel drive, offering a responsive and engaging driving experience. This Breezy isn't just about getting from A to B; it's about doing it in style and with a clear conscience.
Here are some of the key features that make this 2026 Zippy Breezy stand out:
- Electric Powertrain: Experience instant torque and emission-free driving.
- Sleek Blue Exterior: Turn heads wherever you go with its modern and eye-catching design.
- Rear-Wheel Drive: Enjoy a dynamic and engaging driving experience.
- Black Interior: Experience a sophisticated and comfortable cabin.
- Cutting-edge Technology: Enjoy a modern driving experience.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
💥Why pay more? At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE. Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!
We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.
Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
Vehicle Features
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
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905-835-5005