$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2026 Zippy Breezy
2026 Zippy Breezy
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Golf Cart
- Fuel Type Electric
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Are you ready to experience the future of driving? At Rick's Auto Sales, we're thrilled to present the NEW, all-electric 2026 Zippy Breezy! This sleek, green machine is more than just a car; it's a statement. Imagine gliding silently through the city streets, leaving only a whisper of innovation in your wake. This Breezy offers an exceptional driving experience.
Step inside and be greeted by a sophisticated black interior that complements the vibrant exterior. The 2026 Zippy Breezy is not just about looks, though. It's packed with advanced technology and features designed to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures. This electric vehicle offers a driving experience like no other. This Breezy is ready for you to drive off the lot!
Here are some of the fantastic features you'll enjoy:
- Instant Torque: Experience exhilarating acceleration with the immediate power of an electric motor.
- Eco-Friendly Performance: Reduce your carbon footprint and enjoy the benefits of sustainable driving.
- Advanced Infotainment System: Stay connected and entertained with a cutting-edge touchscreen display and seamless smartphone integration.
- Regenerative Braking: Maximize efficiency and extend your range with a system that captures energy while braking.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and roomy cabin, perfect for both daily commutes and longer journeys.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
💥Why pay more? At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE. Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!
We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.
Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
Vehicle Features
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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905-835-5005