Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Are you ready to experience the future of driving? At Ricks Auto Sales, were thrilled to present the NEW, all-electric 2026 Zippy Breezy! This sleek, green machine is more than just a car; its a statement. Imagine gliding silently through the city streets, leaving only a whisper of innovation in your wake. This Breezy offers an exceptional driving experience.</p><p>Step inside and be greeted by a sophisticated black interior that complements the vibrant exterior. The 2026 Zippy Breezy is not just about looks, though. Its packed with advanced technology and features designed to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures. This electric vehicle offers a driving experience like no other. This Breezy is ready for you to drive off the lot!</p><p>Here are some of the fantastic features youll enjoy:</p><ul><li><strong>Instant Torque:</strong> Experience exhilarating acceleration with the immediate power of an electric motor.</li><li><strong>Eco-Friendly Performance:</strong> Reduce your carbon footprint and enjoy the benefits of sustainable driving.</li><li><strong>Advanced Infotainment System:</strong> Stay connected and entertained with a cutting-edge touchscreen display and seamless smartphone integration.</li><li><strong>Regenerative Braking:</strong> Maximize efficiency and extend your range with a system that captures energy while braking.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy a comfortable and roomy cabin, perfect for both daily commutes and longer journeys.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family: system-ui; mso-hansi-font-family: system-ui; color: #080809; mso-char-type: symbol-ext; mso-symbol-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💥</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Why pay more?<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees! </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span></strong></p>

2026 Zippy Breezy

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Zippy Breezy

Watch This Vehicle
14020293.808404159?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25748.551&bid=25748

2026 Zippy Breezy

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

  1. 1777568661
  2. 1777568661
  3. 1777568661
  4. 1777568662
  5. 1777568662
  6. 1777568662
  7. 1777568662
  8. 1777568662
  9. 1777568662
  10. 1777568662
  11. 1777568662
  12. 1777568662
  13. 1777568662
  14. 1777568662
  15. 1777568662
  16. 1777568662
  17. 1777568662
  18. 1777568662
  19. 1777568662
  20. 1777568662
  21. 1777568662
  22. 1777568662
  23. 1777568662
  24. 1777568662
  25. 1777568662
  26. 1777568662
  27. 1777568662
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
CALL
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Golf Cart
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Are you ready to experience the future of driving? At Rick's Auto Sales, we're thrilled to present the NEW, all-electric 2026 Zippy Breezy! This sleek, green machine is more than just a car; it's a statement. Imagine gliding silently through the city streets, leaving only a whisper of innovation in your wake. This Breezy offers an exceptional driving experience.

Step inside and be greeted by a sophisticated black interior that complements the vibrant exterior. The 2026 Zippy Breezy is not just about looks, though. It's packed with advanced technology and features designed to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures. This electric vehicle offers a driving experience like no other. This Breezy is ready for you to drive off the lot!

Here are some of the fantastic features you'll enjoy:

  • Instant Torque: Experience exhilarating acceleration with the immediate power of an electric motor.
  • Eco-Friendly Performance: Reduce your carbon footprint and enjoy the benefits of sustainable driving.
  • Advanced Infotainment System: Stay connected and entertained with a cutting-edge touchscreen display and seamless smartphone integration.
  • Regenerative Braking: Maximize efficiency and extend your range with a system that captures energy while braking.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and roomy cabin, perfect for both daily commutes and longer journeys.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

💥Why pay more?  At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.  Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!

 

 We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.

 

Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!

Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Vehicle Features

Interior

Bucket Seats
GPS Navigation

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

BACK UP CAMERA
seat belts

Exterior

side steps

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Brush Guard
SOUND BAR
BUILT IN COOLER
USB
turn signals
horn

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rick's Auto Sales

Used 2026 Zippy Breezy for sale in Port Colborne, ON
2026 Zippy Breezy 0 $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2026 Zippy Breezy for sale in Port Colborne, ON
2026 Zippy Breezy 0 $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited for sale in Port Colborne, ON
2017 Subaru Forester 5dr Wgn CVT 2.5i Limited 131,765 KM $18,995 + tax & lic

Email Rick's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-835-XXXX

(click to show)

905-835-5005

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2026 Zippy Breezy