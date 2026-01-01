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<p>Experience the future of driving with the sleek, 2026 Zippy Breezy now available at Ricks Auto Sales. This isnt just a GOLF CART; its a statement. Its striking black exterior and sophisticated black interior create a commanding presence on the road, exuding an aura of modern luxury and understated power. Glide silently and efficiently through your commute or weekend adventures, knowing youre behind the wheel of an advanced electric vehicle designed for both performance and sustainability.</p><p>The 2026 Zippy Breezy, available at Ricks Auto Sales, offers a driving experience thats both exhilarating and refined. Its rear-wheel-drive configuration provides nimble handling and a dynamic feel, making every turn a pleasure. Whether youre navigating city streets or cruising on the open highway, the Breezy delivers a smooth, responsive ride that will leave you feeling connected to the road like never before. Discover the perfect blend of innovative technology and stylish design that sets this electric marvel apart.</p><p>Here are 5 of the most exciting features that make the 2026 Zippy Breezy a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>Zero-Emission Electric Powertrain:</strong> Drive with a clear conscience and enjoy the instant torque and whisper-quiet operation of its advanced electric motor.</li><li><strong>Striking Black-on-Black Design:</strong> Command attention with a sophisticated and timeless aesthetic, both inside and out.</li><li><strong>Dynamic Rear-Wheel Drive:</strong> Experience precise handling and an engaging, sporty feel that elevates your driving pleasure.</li><li><strong>Cutting-Edge Technology Integration:</strong> Benefit from the latest in automotive innovation designed to enhance your comfort, convenience, and safety.</li><li><strong>Sleek Aerodynamic Styling:</strong> Turn heads with a modern, flowing design thats as beautiful as it is efficient.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p><p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: Segoe UI Emoji,sans-serif; mso-ascii-font-family: system-ui; mso-hansi-font-family: system-ui; color: #080809; mso-char-type: symbol-ext; mso-symbol-font-family: Segoe UI Emoji;>💥</span></strong><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Why pay more?<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees! </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;> </span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;><span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span></span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!</span></strong></p><p style=margin: 0in;><strong><span lang=EN-CA style=font-size: 18.0pt; font-family: system-ui,serif; color: #080809;>Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span></strong></p>

2026 Zippy Breezy

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2026 Zippy Breezy

Watch This Vehicle
14087271.810808446?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=25748.551&bid=25748

2026 Zippy Breezy

Location

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8

905-835-5005

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Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
CALL
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Golf Cart
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 26-068C
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Experience the future of driving with the sleek, 2026 Zippy Breezy now available at Rick's Auto Sales. This isn't just a GOLF CART; it's a statement. Its striking black exterior and sophisticated black interior create a commanding presence on the road, exuding an aura of modern luxury and understated power. Glide silently and efficiently through your commute or weekend adventures, knowing you're behind the wheel of an advanced electric vehicle designed for both performance and sustainability.

The 2026 Zippy Breezy, available at Rick's Auto Sales, offers a driving experience that's both exhilarating and refined. Its rear-wheel-drive configuration provides nimble handling and a dynamic feel, making every turn a pleasure. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the open highway, the Breezy delivers a smooth, responsive ride that will leave you feeling connected to the road like never before. Discover the perfect blend of innovative technology and stylish design that sets this electric marvel apart.

Here are 5 of the most exciting features that make the 2026 Zippy Breezy a standout:

  • Zero-Emission Electric Powertrain: Drive with a clear conscience and enjoy the instant torque and whisper-quiet operation of its advanced electric motor.
  • Striking Black-on-Black Design: Command attention with a sophisticated and timeless aesthetic, both inside and out.
  • Dynamic Rear-Wheel Drive: Experience precise handling and an engaging, sporty feel that elevates your driving pleasure.
  • Cutting-Edge Technology Integration: Benefit from the latest in automotive innovation designed to enhance your comfort, convenience, and safety.
  • Sleek Aerodynamic Styling: Turn heads with a modern, flowing design that's as beautiful as it is efficient.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™

Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

💥Why pay more?  At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE.  Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!

 

 We service what we sell!  The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues.  Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it).  Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available.  Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.

This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre.  As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business.  We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.

 

Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond!  **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**

Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!

Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

Vehicle Features

Interior

Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

BACK UP CAMERA
Rearview Camera
seat belts

Exterior

side steps

Mechanical

Push Button Start

Additional Features

Brush Guard
SOUND BAR
BUILT IN COOLER
USB
turn signals
horn

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Rick's Auto Sales

Rick's Auto Sales

20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
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905-835-5005

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Rick's Auto Sales

905-835-5005

2026 Zippy Breezy