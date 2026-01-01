$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2026 Zippy Breezy
2026 Zippy Breezy
Location
Rick's Auto Sales
20 Main St E, Port Colborne, ON L3K 1R8
905-835-5005
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Golf Cart
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 26-068C
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Experience the future of driving with the sleek, 2026 Zippy Breezy now available at Rick's Auto Sales. This isn't just a GOLF CART; it's a statement. Its striking black exterior and sophisticated black interior create a commanding presence on the road, exuding an aura of modern luxury and understated power. Glide silently and efficiently through your commute or weekend adventures, knowing you're behind the wheel of an advanced electric vehicle designed for both performance and sustainability.
The 2026 Zippy Breezy, available at Rick's Auto Sales, offers a driving experience that's both exhilarating and refined. Its rear-wheel-drive configuration provides nimble handling and a dynamic feel, making every turn a pleasure. Whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the open highway, the Breezy delivers a smooth, responsive ride that will leave you feeling connected to the road like never before. Discover the perfect blend of innovative technology and stylish design that sets this electric marvel apart.
Here are 5 of the most exciting features that make the 2026 Zippy Breezy a standout:
- Zero-Emission Electric Powertrain: Drive with a clear conscience and enjoy the instant torque and whisper-quiet operation of its advanced electric motor.
- Striking Black-on-Black Design: Command attention with a sophisticated and timeless aesthetic, both inside and out.
- Dynamic Rear-Wheel Drive: Experience precise handling and an engaging, sporty feel that elevates your driving pleasure.
- Cutting-Edge Technology Integration: Benefit from the latest in automotive innovation designed to enhance your comfort, convenience, and safety.
- Sleek Aerodynamic Styling: Turn heads with a modern, flowing design that's as beautiful as it is efficient.
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Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
💥Why pay more? At Rick’s Auto Sales, Cash or Finance = SAME PRICE. Don’t fall victim to dealer gimmicks… come to Rick’s Auto Sales for transparent “ALL IN” pricing with no surprises… just grab your keys & skip the fees!
We service what we sell! The purchase price INCLUDES Certification with a 30-day/1500 km warranty covering any mechanical issues. Vehicles come standard with ONE key (if we receive more than ONE key, we will include it). Options to purchase additional warranty and Corrosion-Free rustproofing are also available. Financing is available on qualifying vehicles.
This is your Hometown Pre-Owned Sales Centre. As an Independently Owned and Operated Automotive Centre for over 20 years, we know our customers are the core of our business. We pride ourselves on providing our customers with heartfelt service. Honesty and Integrity are our mottos.
Servicing the entire Niagara Region and beyond! **CHECK OUT OUR REVIEWS AND OUR FACEBOOK PAGE**
Book an appointment or stop in for a test drive TODAY, you won’t be disappointed!
Rick’s Auto Sales (UCDA MEMBER) BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
Vehicle Features
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Exterior
Mechanical
Additional Features
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