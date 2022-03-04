$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Peninsula Ford
519-832-2424
2010 Lincoln MKZ
Location
1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
209,631KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Stock #: 3021B
- VIN: 3LNHL2JC9AR622642
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,631 KM
Vehicle Description
Open yourself up to the luxurious Lincoln MKZ sedan. It gives you the luxury you'd expect from a luxury car combined with the reliability and value of a North American sedan. Take in the elegant simplicity of its stunning exterior. Experience the premium amenities of its impeccably crafted interior. The Lincoln MKZ is a car as interesting as you are. This sedan has 209,631 kms. It's white platinum,steel gray perf lthr seat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 263HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
o~o
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic
