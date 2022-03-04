Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Lincoln MKZ

209,631 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Peninsula Ford

519-832-2424

Contact Seller
2010 Lincoln MKZ

2010 Lincoln MKZ

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Lincoln MKZ

Location

Peninsula Ford

1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3

519-832-2424

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

209,631KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8528807
  • Stock #: 3021B
  • VIN: 3LNHL2JC9AR622642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,631 KM

Vehicle Description

The Lincoln MKZ offers a generous combination of handsome style, roomy interior, and powerful drivetrains to make it a game changer in its segment. This 2010 Lincoln MKZ is for sale today.

Open yourself up to the luxurious Lincoln MKZ sedan. It gives you the luxury you'd expect from a luxury car combined with the reliability and value of a North American sedan. Take in the elegant simplicity of its stunning exterior. Experience the premium amenities of its impeccably crafted interior. The Lincoln MKZ is a car as interesting as you are. This sedan has 209,631 kms. It's white platinum,steel gray perf lthr seat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 263HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.


o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Peninsula Ford

2019 Ford Escape SEL...
 41,795 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Rogue SV...
 78,666 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 63,381 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Peninsula Ford

Peninsula Ford

Peninsula Ford

1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3

Call Dealer

519-832-XXXX

(click to show)

519-832-2424

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory