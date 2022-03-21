$CALL+ tax & licensing
Peninsula Ford
519-832-2424
2012 Buick Regal
- Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Peninsula Ford
1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3
519-832-2424
120,525KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8708078
- Stock #: 22BR13A
- VIN: 2G4GR5EK9C9142753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,525 KM
Vehicle Description
Complete your entire purchase online with Virtual Test Drives, Online Trade Appraisals and Credit Applications, Delivery to your door, and a 7 Day Exchange Policy for qualified purchases. We specialize in vehicle accessorizing with our Peninsula Customs team. In-house Financial Services specialists providing the best possible financing rates and terms.
CONTACT PENINSULA FORD LINCOLN TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE! OWEN SOUND 519-376-3252 OR PORT ELGIN 519-832-2424**No Charge delivery within 250kms from Owen Sound/Port Elgin. We deliver all over Canada so just ask us for a quote!
With a chassis engineered in Europe, the Regal supplies a credibly athletic sedan to Buick showrooms. -Car and Driver This 2012 Buick Regal is fresh on our lot in Owen Sound.
The Buick Regal is a great choice for those looking for an affordable yet well-appointed mid-size luxury sedan. With sophisticated styling and an agile suspension, the Regal proves that it's competitive with European rivals. On top of an engaging driving experience, it's packed with premium features and craftsmanship. The design and materials are all high quality and are sure to impress. For an entry-level luxury sedan, the value of the Buick Regal is unbeatable. This sedan has 120,525 kms. It's ,white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Siriusxm, Onstar, Aluminum Wheels.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Owen Sound. o~o
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Peninsula Ford
1040 Goderich St, Port Elgin, ON N0H 2C3